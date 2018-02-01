Police charge two Hamilton men in Mountain Shoppers Drug Mart robbery

Police have charged two Hamilton men after a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 210 Mohawk Rd. E. on Jan. 29, but continue to search for a third.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says police responded at about 11:30 p.m. after three men robbed the store of pills and money. No one was injured, but weapons were used.

Edwards said the men fled in a vehicle, but two were arrested a short time later.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of robbery, possession under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.