Dundas, Ancaster bus loops among seven getting improvements

The city is contributing $1.65 million to seven Hamilton Street Railway bus end-of-line location improvements, including Watson's Loop at York Road, and Pirie at Governor's in Dundas, and the West Hamilton end-of-line on Wilson Street in Ancaster.

Total amounts of the overall $3.3-million budget dedicated to each individual project are not yet known. The federal government's Transit Infrastructure Fund is matching the city's contribution to make the full budget.

City spokesperson Jasmine Graham said the upgrades planned for this year, and currently in the design phase, will ensure end-of-line loops like those at York Road south of Watson's Lane will be safer and convenient.

"The project at Watson's Loop will include grading the existing granular surface and paving the loop with asphalt, replacing culverts in the area, and installing a new landing pad," Graham said.