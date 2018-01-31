Hamilton expected to appeal Grand River Conservation Authority 427% levy increase

Hamilton is considering appealing the Grand River Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment that jacks up the city’s portion of the levy by 427 per cent.

The authority rejected a motion at its Jan. 26 board meeting by Hamilton’s representative on the authority’s board, George Stojanovic to provide the city’s some relief by using last year’s levy apportionment for 2018. But the board voted 17 to 6 rejecting the motion. The levy will jump from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.

Helen Lowett, the Grand River Conservation Authority’s board chair who represents Waterloo, said the authority needed to approve its budget before a March1 deadline.

“We have to do something,” she said. “We are caught in a long process.”