Hamilton expected to appeal Grand River Conservation Authority 427% levy increase

Hamilton is considering appealing the Grand River Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment that jacks up the city’s portion of the levy by 427 per cent.
The authority rejected a motion at its Jan. 26 board meeting by Hamilton’s representative on the authority’s board, George Stojanovic to provide the city’s some relief by using last year’s levy apportionment for 2018. But the board voted 17 to 6 rejecting the motion. The levy will jump from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
Helen Lowett, the Grand River Conservation Authority’s board chair who represents Waterloo, said the authority needed to approve its budget before a March1 deadline.
“We have to do something,” she said. “We are caught in a long process.”
Hamilton has a 30-day window to appeal the levy apportionment, upon written notice, to the province’s Mining and Lands Commissioner.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of corporate financial services, said once Hamilton receives the notice, staff will seek direction whether to appeal from council.
“It would be reasonable to assume that the City will appeal,” said Zegarac.
Hamilton appealed the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment in 2015 after the authority increased its levy from just over $500,000 to about $1.2 million. After two years of failed mediation and a hearing before the commissioner in 2017 Hamilton’s appeal was rejected.
Hamilton recently decided to seek a judicial review of the Land and Mining Commissioners decision to divisional court.
Zegarac said Hamilton will still pay its levy to the Grand River Conservation Authority, but “in protest,” just like it did during the appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy. Under the Conservation Authority Act municipalities are required to pay the levy.
Conservation Halton was also scheduled to approve its 2018 levy apportionment that boosts Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659. Again, Hamilton has 30 days from receiving written notice to appeal the levy apportionment.
Some Hamilton politicians have argued the increase in levy apportionments towards the city has been politically motivated. This year the city is looking at an additional $2.4 million in levy apportionments from conservation authorities. The levy increases by area conservation authorities was prompted by the decision from the Mining and Lands Commissioner to dismiss Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy.
“Clearly it is not fair,” said Stojanovic, the city’s representative on the Grand River Conservation Authority. “It’s not the thing to do. Hamilton councillors are extremely furious over this.”
Ministry of Natural Resource’s spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski said the ministry “does not have a role in levy apportionment agreements made by authorities and their participating agreements.
Hamilton is in a unique geological location where it provides levies to four conservation authorities.
During the recent review of the Conservation Authorities Act, which was completed last year, Kowalski said a number of priorities were identified including “increasing clarity and consistency in roles and responsibilities and regulatory requirements, strengthening oversight and accountability, improving collaboration and engagement and modernizing funding mechanisms.”
She said that “further changes” to the act will include “the way in which costs are apportioned to participating municipalities.”
Hamilton is considering appealing the Grand River Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment that jacks up the city’s portion of the levy by 427 per cent.
The authority rejected a motion at its Jan. 26 board meeting by Hamilton’s representative on the authority’s board, George Stojanovic to provide the city’s some relief by using last year’s levy apportionment for 2018. But the board voted 17 to 6 rejecting the motion. The levy will jump from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
Helen Lowett, the Grand River Conservation Authority’s board chair who represents Waterloo, said the authority needed to approve its budget before a March1 deadline.
“We have to do something,” she said. “We are caught in a long process.”
Hamilton has a 30-day window to appeal the levy apportionment, upon written notice, to the province’s Mining and Lands Commissioner.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of corporate financial services, said once Hamilton receives the notice, staff will seek direction whether to appeal from council.
“It would be reasonable to assume that the City will appeal,” said Zegarac.
Hamilton appealed the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment in 2015 after the authority increased its levy from just over $500,000 to about $1.2 million. After two years of failed mediation and a hearing before the commissioner in 2017 Hamilton’s appeal was rejected.
Hamilton recently decided to seek a judicial review of the Land and Mining Commissioners decision to divisional court.
Zegarac said Hamilton will still pay its levy to the Grand River Conservation Authority, but “in protest,” just like it did during the appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy. Under the Conservation Authority Act municipalities are required to pay the levy.
Conservation Halton was also scheduled to approve its 2018 levy apportionment that boosts Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659. Again, Hamilton has 30 days from receiving written notice to appeal the levy apportionment.
Some Hamilton politicians have argued the increase in levy apportionments towards the city has been politically motivated. This year the city is looking at an additional $2.4 million in levy apportionments from conservation authorities. The levy increases by area conservation authorities was prompted by the decision from the Mining and Lands Commissioner to dismiss Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy.
“Clearly it is not fair,” said Stojanovic, the city’s representative on the Grand River Conservation Authority. “It’s not the thing to do. Hamilton councillors are extremely furious over this.”
Ministry of Natural Resource’s spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski said the ministry “does not have a role in levy apportionment agreements made by authorities and their participating agreements.
Hamilton is in a unique geological location where it provides levies to four conservation authorities.
During the recent review of the Conservation Authorities Act, which was completed last year, Kowalski said a number of priorities were identified including “increasing clarity and consistency in roles and responsibilities and regulatory requirements, strengthening oversight and accountability, improving collaboration and engagement and modernizing funding mechanisms.”
She said that “further changes” to the act will include “the way in which costs are apportioned to participating municipalities.”
Hamilton is considering appealing the Grand River Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment that jacks up the city’s portion of the levy by 427 per cent.
The authority rejected a motion at its Jan. 26 board meeting by Hamilton’s representative on the authority’s board, George Stojanovic to provide the city’s some relief by using last year’s levy apportionment for 2018. But the board voted 17 to 6 rejecting the motion. The levy will jump from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
Helen Lowett, the Grand River Conservation Authority’s board chair who represents Waterloo, said the authority needed to approve its budget before a March1 deadline.
“We have to do something,” she said. “We are caught in a long process.”
Hamilton has a 30-day window to appeal the levy apportionment, upon written notice, to the province’s Mining and Lands Commissioner.
Mike Zegarac, general manager of corporate financial services, said once Hamilton receives the notice, staff will seek direction whether to appeal from council.
“It would be reasonable to assume that the City will appeal,” said Zegarac.
Hamilton appealed the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportionment in 2015 after the authority increased its levy from just over $500,000 to about $1.2 million. After two years of failed mediation and a hearing before the commissioner in 2017 Hamilton’s appeal was rejected.
Hamilton recently decided to seek a judicial review of the Land and Mining Commissioners decision to divisional court.
Zegarac said Hamilton will still pay its levy to the Grand River Conservation Authority, but “in protest,” just like it did during the appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy. Under the Conservation Authority Act municipalities are required to pay the levy.
Conservation Halton was also scheduled to approve its 2018 levy apportionment that boosts Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659. Again, Hamilton has 30 days from receiving written notice to appeal the levy apportionment.
Some Hamilton politicians have argued the increase in levy apportionments towards the city has been politically motivated. This year the city is looking at an additional $2.4 million in levy apportionments from conservation authorities. The levy increases by area conservation authorities was prompted by the decision from the Mining and Lands Commissioner to dismiss Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority levy.
“Clearly it is not fair,” said Stojanovic, the city’s representative on the Grand River Conservation Authority. “It’s not the thing to do. Hamilton councillors are extremely furious over this.”
Ministry of Natural Resource’s spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski said the ministry “does not have a role in levy apportionment agreements made by authorities and their participating agreements.
Hamilton is in a unique geological location where it provides levies to four conservation authorities.
During the recent review of the Conservation Authorities Act, which was completed last year, Kowalski said a number of priorities were identified including “increasing clarity and consistency in roles and responsibilities and regulatory requirements, strengthening oversight and accountability, improving collaboration and engagement and modernizing funding mechanisms.”
She said that “further changes” to the act will include “the way in which costs are apportioned to participating municipalities.”