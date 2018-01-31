Ancaster’s Jaiya Morphet named co-winner of Jeff Dickins Award

Ancaster’s Youth Volunteer of the Year Jaiya Morphet has added another accolade to her resume.

Morphet was named the co-winner of the Jeff Dickins Award. Presented at the 67th B’nai B’rith Celebrity Sports Dinner, the award is dedicated to the late Dickins, a community-minded Hamilton Spectator sports writer.

The plaque Morphet received reads: “Awarded to a student whose commitment to athletic participation, academic standards and community involvement should be a model for all.”

Morphet’s mother, Bhavisha, stated in an email, that it truly does take a village to raise a child and there are many people who have contributed to her daughter’s success, including Ancaster High teacher Jan Lukas, the Rotary Club of Ancaster AM, staff at C.H. Bray, Ancaster Senior and St. Mary’s schools, McMaster University, the Ancaster Soccer Club, Mountain Volleyball Club, Ancaster Magic Basketball Club and the Ancaster Aquatic Centre.