Mount Albion School gets needed elbow room

Relief from overcrowding at Mount Albion Elementary School in upper Stoney Creek is on its way thanks to a $4.9 million provincial grant for an addition.

“Stoney Creek is on a roll,” said Jeff Beattie, the area’s public school trustee, alluding to other projects approved by Queen’s Park in the past few years.

“Enrolment numbers at Mount Albion have seen significant increases recently, so this will put us in a good position,” he said. “It’s great news for the school and great news for the community.”

While the province’s Jan. 29 funding announcement was shy on details, the board had asked for money for an eight-classroom addition.

Beattie said that’s the minimum needed to replace an aging four-room portapack and other portable classrooms.

Built to hold 280 students, Mount Albion had 402 students as of the end of October, up 45 from the year before, enrolment figures show.

The addition is on top of $510,000 in other board-funded upgrades to the school, including to washrooms, the music room and playing field last summer, and to the science room, library and visual arts room.

Beattie said Stoney Creek has now received more than $30 million in provincial funding for school renewal, including to rebuild Eastdale and Memorial, expand Collegiate Avenue and construct a new school at Summit Park.

Billy Green is also getting about $2.5 million in board-funded improvements, he added.

Beattie said the Mount Albion grant gives him optimism the province will allow the school board to bank the $6 million received for the Collegiate Avenue expansion and reapply for funding to rebuild the school as planned.