HBSPCA eyes $2 million renovation

It’s going to be another busy year at the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, which recently celebrated 130 years in the community.

“There’s a lot going on in 2018,” said CEO Marion Emo.

Topping the list is an 8,000-square-foot renovation to the dog and cat kennels to make them larger and more comfortable for the animals, plus upgrades to the administration area, washrooms and a new entrance off the main parking lot.

Emo said the renovation, which could cost as much as $2.5 million, was approved by the board of directors last year and is now in the final design stage before going to tender.

The final design and cost estimate are expected by spring and the organization is planning to kick off a major fundraising campaign for late spring and some of the work could begin in the fall.

“We want to have the kennels done in a way where the animals can practice normal living, stretching out, being very comfortable in their enclosures,” said Karen Richheld, manager of animal care and adoptions.

The renovations and larger spaces are expected to reduce the number of dog kennels to 18 or 19 from 22 and the new kennels will allow dogs to have direct outdoor access.

Right now, shelter staff has to put a dog on a leash to take it outside.

The number of cat spaces is expected to remain the same at about 50 or 60, but there will be more space for cat group housing and a catio, an enclosed outdoor patio for cats.

A pet-fixing milestone is expected to take place at the Dartnall Road site later this month when the pet hospital next to the shelter performs its 25,000th dog or cat spay or neutering procedure since opening in January 2010. Plans are in the works to mark the occasion.