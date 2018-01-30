Paul Cowell was a Hamilton booster

Former east Mountain alderman Paul Cowell died Jan. 27 at St. Catharines General Hospital.

He was 83.

Cowell was a realtor who won a seat on Hamilton City Council in 1980 and held it until 1988.

Always an affable booster of growth and development, he served on a variety of city and regional committees.

Perhaps his favourite political work was as chair of the economic development committee of the former Hamilton-Wentworth Region, a post he was later forced to resign from amid allegations of conflict of interest.

Cowell made a stab at provincial politics in 1985 when he tried unsuccessfully to win the Progressive Conservative Party nomination for the Hamilton Mountain riding.

He did not seek re-election in Ward 6 in 1988.

Instead Cowell ran for regional chairman and finished behind winner Reg Whynott.

That was also the first time that voters got to elect their regional chairman.

Following politics Cowell opted to do Christian missionary work.