Hamilton police arrest two men in Mountain Shoppers Drug Mart robbery

Hamilton police have two men in custody and are still searching for a third after a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 210 Mohawk Rd. E. on Jan. 29.
Const. Lorraine Edwards says police responded to the drugstore at about 11:30 p.m. after three men robbed the store of pills and money. No one was injured, but weapons were used.
Edwards said the robbers fled in a vehicle, but two were arrested a short time later. They face robbery charges.
A third suspect is still on the run and considered “armed and dangerous,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Matt Girgenti at 905-546-8934, Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
