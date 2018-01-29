Hamilton councillors accept trust board chair resignation; city buys former restaurant lease

Hamilton politicians accepted the resignation of Bob Charters as the Waterfront Trust chair, while also taking over the lease of former Discovery Centre lands from the beleaguered organization.

Charters, who had been on the Waterfront Trust board for 18 years, quietly resigned in December, submitting his resignation to the board on Dec. 15, said Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr. He said the board convened a meeting on Dec. 19 to accept the resignation..

"We had to vote to accept his resignation," said Farr, who becomes the interim chair. "It was not an easy decision."

Farr disputed public criticism board members kept silent on Charters’ resignation, stating during the Jan. 24 council meeting “we followed the protocol to a ‘T’.” He said as soon as the board accepted the former Hamilton Mountain alderman’s resignation, it submitted the document to the city so council could deal with it at its next available meeting, which was Jan. 24.

Farr praised Charters for his work ethic and commitment to the board and its activities.

“He is a valued member of the board,” said Farr. “He defended passionately the Waterfront Trust.”

During Charters’ last appearance before councillors he spoke on behalf of the board’s actions on a number of issues. He pushed back against Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly’s idea for the city to conduct a forensic audit of the trust’s operations, calling those questions an “insult” to the trust and its employees.

Skelly was frustrated the trust still owes the city about $400,000 in back taxes and constantly operates deficits.

Meanwhile, after a lengthy incamera meeting Jan. 24, politicians agreed to purchase the remainder of a Waterfront Trust lease agreement with the former Discovery Centre property that had recently been the home of the restaurant Sarcoa.