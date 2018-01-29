Hamilton politicians honour mountain residents for community work

Hamilton politicians have honoured two Mountain residents who were passionate about improving the community.

Councillors agreed at their Jan. 24 meeting to rename the fireside lounge at Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre after longtime seniors advocate Bella Brearley.

In addition, they approved naming the community room at the Bill Friday Lawfield Arena after Daryl Villeneuve.

Last year, Hamilton councillors renamed Lawfield Arena after former NHL hockey referee Bill Friday in a tribute to his contribution to local sports.

Brearley died in March 2017 at the age of 108. A former Hamilton senior of the year in 2003, Brearley had encouraged politicians to build the Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre, which has become an essential facility for hosting seniors’ activities. Brearley, who had received many awards over the years for her community work, was a passionate advocate for seniors’ interests.

Brearley arrived in Hamilton from Aberdeen, Scotland as Isabella Cray in 1927. Among other things, she was the owner and operator of the Dale Nursery School.

Villeneuve, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 59, had been involved with Lawfield minor hockey for over 20 years. He was the organization’s president at the time of his death.

Over the years, he was involved in at least six area recreation hockey leagues.