Crews actively addressing potholes across Stoney Creek, city officials say

City officials say crews are “consistently” and “diligently” working to tackle a number of potholes across Stoney Creek caused by high rainfall levels and an increase in freeze-thaw cycles this season.

“Timeline of repair is prescribed based on the size of the pothole and the class of road in accordance with the Minimum Maintenance Standards set by the province, which identify timelines that municipalities must follow when repairing specific established roadway deficiencies,” roads and maintenance manager Bob Paul said.

Paul said there had been a total of 43 reported potholes – nine in Ward 5, 10 in Ward 9, 10 in Ward 10 and 14 in Ward 11 – from Nov. 1 to Jan. 22.

Some of the worst pits can be found along Centennial Parkway between Goderich and South Service roads, the North and South Service roads from Centennial Parkway to Grays Road, Lake Avenue between Queenston and South Service roads, Dewitt Road from Highway 8 to Barton Street and Barton Street between Grays and Green roads.