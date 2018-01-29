Crews actively addressing potholes across Stoney Creek, city officials say

City officials say crews are “consistently” and “diligently” working to tackle a number of potholes across Stoney Creek caused by high rainfall levels and an increase in freeze-thaw cycles this season.
“Timeline of repair is prescribed based on the size of the pothole and the class of road in accordance with the Minimum Maintenance Standards set by the province, which identify timelines that municipalities must follow when repairing specific established roadway deficiencies,” roads and maintenance manager Bob Paul said.
Paul said there had been a total of 43 reported potholes – nine in Ward 5, 10 in Ward 9, 10 in Ward 10 and 14 in Ward 11 – from Nov. 1 to Jan. 22.
Some of the worst pits can be found along Centennial Parkway between Goderich and South Service roads, the North and South Service roads from Centennial Parkway to Grays Road, Lake Avenue between Queenston and South Service roads, Dewitt Road from Highway 8 to Barton Street and Barton Street between Grays and Green roads.
Paul said primarily, potholes form due to water in the underlying soil structure of the road.
“The freeze-thaw temperatures result in the thawing of upper portions of the soil structure and water cannot drain past still frozen lower layers,” he said. “Traffic further weakens the areas, breaking up the asphalt surface and displacing the asphalt and underlying soil material, creating the pothole.”
To avoid a pothole disaster, commuters are encouraged to drive defensively as they travel about the city, which includes reducing speed of travel and preparing for a slower than usual commute; maintain constant attentiveness to road conditions; follow other vehicles at a safe distance; maintain optimum sight lines by thoroughly clearing vehicles of snow, ice, mud; and properly maintain vehicles, particularly tires, headlights and windshield wipers.
To report a pothole, call 905-546-2489. Be sure to provide detailed information as to location – street addresses or closest intersection – and estimated size of pothole. The information will assist staff with prioritizing efforts.
