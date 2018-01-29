Hamilton police looking for east Mountain home invasion suspects

Hamilton police are searching for two men after a home invasion on the east Mountain on Jan. 27.
Staff-Sgt. Ben Thibodeau says police responded to an address in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Upper Sherman Avenue just before 3 a.m.
A victim had been attacked by two men waiting inside the residence.
Thibodeau said the victim wasn’t injured, but a firearm was used during the altercation, before the suspects fled with property.
The suspects are described as black and wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Thibodeau said police believe this was a targeted incident, but there isn’t a risk to public safety.
Anyone with is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Marco Delconte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
