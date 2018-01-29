Hamilton police looking for east Mountain home invasion suspects

Hamilton police are searching for two men after a home invasion on the east Mountain on Jan. 27.

Staff-Sgt. Ben Thibodeau says police responded to an address in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Upper Sherman Avenue just before 3 a.m.

A victim had been attacked by two men waiting inside the residence.

Thibodeau said the victim wasn’t injured, but a firearm was used during the altercation, before the suspects fled with property.