Carmen's celebrates 40 years, moves HQ to downtown Hamilton

Carmen’s is moving its headquarters from the Mountain to a new home downtown.

The company, which is marking its 40th year as a hospitality brand in Hamilton, started as a bakery on Concession Street in 1978. It now comprises five establishments that employ nearly 400 full-time and part-time associates.

“Carmen’s has come a long way since those early days of making Calabrese bread and Sicilian cannoli on Concession Street,” says PJ Mercanti, CEO of Carmen’s Group. “The bakery turned into a banquet hall that has now turned into a hospitality and entertainment enterprise with venues operating across greater Hamilton. It made sense for us to relocate our company headquarters into the heart of Hamilton, back into the James Street neighbourhood where my father and uncles grew up and developed their entrepreneurial spirit.”

The company has leased 7,000 square feet in the city centre building to use for its new headquarters.

