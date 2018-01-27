Hamiltonians “resigned” door-to-door mail delivery is gone for good

Hamilton Mountain NDP MP Scott Duvall blasted the Liberal government for ignoring a parliamentary committee’s recommendations to improve Canada Post, after the public works minister announced it was scrapping a program to replace door-to-door mail deliver with community mailboxes.”
“Obviously, I’m very disappointed,” said Duvall. “The committee recommended returning to door-to-door delivery. (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau just completely said no. He disregarded it.”
The Liberal-dominated committee recommended in December 2016 increases in postal rates, reinstate door-to-door delivery, and provide cellular services or broadband internet.
Hamilton Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson found the decision bittersweet. He said lower Hamilton households will be spared the door-to-door conversion his residents had to endure.
“People have resigned themselves to the fact there is no reconversions back to door-to-door,” he said.
Jackson, Duvall and Ward 8’s Terry Whitehead all fought Canada Post’s decision to eliminate door-to-door service a few years ago.
The NDP had stated in the 2015 federal election campaign it would restore door-to-door delivery to impacted communities. In their 2015 platform, the Liberals vowed to “save home mail delivery.”
Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the changes at a Canada Post plant in Mississauga Jan. 24. Since 2014 about 840,000 households, including about 36,000 along the mountain and parts of Stoney Creek, had their door-to-door deliver halted. In its place Canada Post installed community mailboxes, part of a cost-saving measure introduced by the previous Conservative government. The idea was to convert about five million addressed, but it caused a public backlash, including in Hamilton, where the city took Canada Post to court over how to use its right of ways. Hamilton lost that legal battle.
Duvall said he has received messages from a number of Hamiltonians, “disappointed” in the Liberals decision.
“It’s another broken promise,” he said.
Converting the remaining 4.2 million households was projected to save about $350 million. The conversions were halted soon after the Liberals took office in 2015.
Qualtrough announced the creation of a national advisory panel to examine options to help people with accessibility issues. Also Canada Post, which is in the midst of a large-scale managerial turnover, including on the hunt for a new chief executive officer, will be mandated to create better labour relations.
Terry Langley, president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Local 548, said he was frustrated the government failed to live up to its campaign promises. He said the union was also “disappointed” on the lack of action to incorporate postal banking, while also seeking cut delivery by studying “alternative day delivery” models.
“We will continue to push for service expansion in place of service cuts,” he said.
While mail delivery by postal workers has dropped dramatically over the years, Canada Post has seen parcel volumes jump by almost 39 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.
