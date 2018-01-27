Hamiltonians “resigned” door-to-door mail delivery is gone for good

Hamilton Mountain NDP MP Scott Duvall blasted the Liberal government for ignoring a parliamentary committee’s recommendations to improve Canada Post, after the public works minister announced it was scrapping a program to replace door-to-door mail deliver with community mailboxes.”

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed,” said Duvall. “The committee recommended returning to door-to-door delivery. (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau just completely said no. He disregarded it.”

The Liberal-dominated committee recommended in December 2016 increases in postal rates, reinstate door-to-door delivery, and provide cellular services or broadband internet.

Hamilton Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson found the decision bittersweet. He said lower Hamilton households will be spared the door-to-door conversion his residents had to endure.

“People have resigned themselves to the fact there is no reconversions back to door-to-door,” he said.

Jackson, Duvall and Ward 8’s Terry Whitehead all fought Canada Post’s decision to eliminate door-to-door service a few years ago.

The NDP had stated in the 2015 federal election campaign it would restore door-to-door delivery to impacted communities. In their 2015 platform, the Liberals vowed to “save home mail delivery.”

Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the changes at a Canada Post plant in Mississauga Jan. 24. Since 2014 about 840,000 households, including about 36,000 along the mountain and parts of Stoney Creek, had their door-to-door deliver halted. In its place Canada Post installed community mailboxes, part of a cost-saving measure introduced by the previous Conservative government. The idea was to convert about five million addressed, but it caused a public backlash, including in Hamilton, where the city took Canada Post to court over how to use its right of ways. Hamilton lost that legal battle.

Duvall said he has received messages from a number of Hamiltonians, “disappointed” in the Liberals decision.