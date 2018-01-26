Hamilton politicians accept PRESTO card and paper ticket for HSR

Hamilton residents will be able to use both the PRESTO card and paper tickets for a limited time under a 10-year agreement between the city and Metrolinx.

Politicians at their Jan. 24 council meeting approved a motion introduced by Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla to maintain the sale of paper tickets “until we can ease the pain” for people under a one-year pilot project. Councillors accepted the deal with Metrolinx.

Metrolinx is requiring all municipalities to sign 10-year agreements to use the PRESTO card in order for them get the needed gas tax revenue funding. Hamilton receives about $11 million, but it will escalate to $22 million by 2021.

Paper tickets, which are found at over 100 shops in the city, are often used by people on social assistance. A single ticket is cheaper than cash to use for a HSR ride at $2.30, compared to $3 for an adult fare.

Transit director Debbie Dalle Vedove told politicians Metrolinx isn’t forcing Hamilton to eliminate the paper tickets.

The cost to Hamilton to keep using the paper tickets will be about $900,000, on top of the $4 million for using the PRESTO card system. As the paper tickets are eliminated, Hamilton’s costs will also drop. Hamilton pays an annual cost now of $425,000 to use PRESTO.

About 25 per cent of Hamilton transit riders use the PRESTO card. Transit officials need to get to the 80 per cent level.

The city has already spent $6.5 million over a number of years to install PRESTO machines on its buses.

Hamilton councillors remained skeptical about the benefits of PRESTO. Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said nagging service problems remain. And people are required to pay $6 to get a card and carry a $10 minimum balance.

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins called how Metrolinx is forcing municipalities to adopt the PRESTO card system, “political blackmail.” If municipalities refuse, they lose out on their gas tax revenue.