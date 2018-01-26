Hamilton police seize 14 pounds of cannabis, edibles, and oils at Wellness Glass Company in Stoney Creek

Hamilton’s BIAs have been urging police to step up enforcement of marijuana dispensaries across the city, saying they have become disruptive within the commercial and retail areas.

The city has laid over 45 noncompliance zoning notifications and there are 25 zoning charges before the courts against dispensaries.

Conley had introduced a motion, approved by council last September, requesting the city and Hamilton Police Service enforce the Narcotics Act.

Ontario announced last year that sales of recreational marijuana will be restricted to 150 standalone LCB-type stores when it is scheduled to be legalized prior to July 1, 2018 by the federal government.

But Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt said the legislative process is “very frustrating” to police officers and the public.

“We are asking (both levels of government) for legislation that has teeth,” said Girt.

He also wants any proposed fine to hit dispensaries hard. Girt said dispensary owners accept being arrested and their product confiscated as “the cost of doing business.”

“(Fines) have to be sufficient to deter them from opening up again,” said Girt.

In addition to the marijuana recovered at Wellness Glass Company police said a “large quantity of THC-based products, edibles and oils were found. Police said there were “several items” that were seized that looked like “homemade based goods.”

The three adults were released on a promise to appear. They are expected to attend court on March 7.



