Hamilton police seize 14 pounds of cannabis, edibles, and oils at Wellness Glass Company in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police seized over 14 pounds of process marijuana, a large quantity of THC-based products, and $3,600 in cash after executing a search warrant at the Wellness Glass Company Dispensary on King Street in Stoney Creek.
Police charged three adults with “several drug-related charges” during the Jan. 24 raid after executing a search warrant on the facility.
“I’d like to kiss you,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Doug Conley, who represents the area where the facility is located.
“Thank you very much.”
Since the Wellness Glass Company opened in a house beside the Attic Restaurant last year, Conley has fielded a number of complaints from residents, including the Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area, to shut down the illegal operation located within a residential neighbourhood. Last summer he did ask Hamilton police to investigate the facility
Conley has said there was a “problem in my ward” pointing to the marijuana dispensary.
Hamilton police say there are 46 known marijuana dispensaries operating illegally in Hamilton. Superintendent Ryan Diodati told councillors at their Jan. 25 budget meeting people ask police to “just shut them down.” But he said it takes time to get the evidence to acquire a search warrant, and then arrest people. And even after people are arrested and charged, the facility may be closed one day before it re-opens sometimes a day later, he said.
A visit to the Wellness Glass Company Jan. 25 saw the facility open and customers entering the building.
“That’s all right,” said Conley, when told the facility would reopen soon.
“We are doing all we can do. And the public can see that.”
Hamilton’s BIAs have been urging police to step up enforcement of marijuana dispensaries across the city, saying they have become disruptive within the commercial and retail areas.
The city has laid over 45 noncompliance zoning notifications and there are 25 zoning charges before the courts against dispensaries.
Conley had introduced a motion, approved by council last September, requesting the city and Hamilton Police Service enforce the Narcotics Act.
Ontario announced last year that sales of recreational marijuana will be restricted to 150 standalone LCB-type stores when it is scheduled to be legalized prior to July 1, 2018 by the federal government.
But Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt said the legislative process is “very frustrating” to police officers and the public.
“We are asking (both levels of government) for legislation that has teeth,” said Girt.
He also wants any proposed fine to hit dispensaries hard. Girt said dispensary owners accept being arrested and their product confiscated as “the cost of doing business.”
“(Fines) have to be sufficient to deter them from opening up again,” said Girt.
In addition to the marijuana recovered at Wellness Glass Company police said a “large quantity of THC-based products, edibles and oils were found. Police said there were “several items” that were seized that looked like “homemade based goods.”
The three adults were released on a promise to appear. They are expected to attend court on March 7.
