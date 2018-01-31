Sonoma Homes plan blasted at public meeting

The public information meeting wasn’t slated to start until 6:30 p.m., but there was a long lineup to get in the door before that.
Some 200 residents from the Butler neighbourhood on the south-central Mountain were on hand in the cafeteria of St. Jean de Brebeuf high school to hear details of a multimillion-dollar development proposal by Sonoma Homes that includes four condominium towers erected at the corner of Upper Sherman and Acadia Drive next to Billy Sherring Park.
The plan calls for two eight-storey and two 11-storey buildings and 489 units adjacent to an area that consists mostly of single family homes.
Cartier Crescent will also be extended 90 metres and connected to Acadia.
“The Sonoma Homes proposal is for high-density residential,” said Nancy Frieday of Burlington-based Wellings Planning Consultants.
Wellings is representing the developer who wants to put the condo buildings on three vacant parcels of land they own totalling 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) at 1518, 1530 and 1540 Upper Sherman.
While the land is zoned for agriculture or single family homes, Frieday noted that zoning is under an old bylaw from the 1970s that the city is looking to update in the wake of the provincial government’s drive for more urban intensification.
“The challenge is to meet growth targets by the province,” she said.
But many of the residents in the audience were not buying it.
“This is a monstrosity of buildings,” shouted one woman.
“They (the residents) didn’t buy into a neighbourhood that would have four towers in their backyard,” added another.
There were also concerns about traffic, the loss of privacy and reduced sunlight.
Cartier Crescent resident Paul Busnello is the unofficial chair of the Neighbours against Sonoma Towers subcommittee that was formed during a Jan. 8 meeting with Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly.
“We want to see something that will fit in our community and these don’t fit in our community,” he said. “We just don’t want any type of towers at all.”
Sonoma Homes owner Michael Chiaravalle was also present. After listening to the concerns, he said he would like to meet with a group of four to six people from the neighbourhood group to try and come up with “a happy medium” development for the area.
He refused to elaborate to Hamilton Community News on what that happy medium might look like.
Skelly, whose office organized the meeting, said she cannot support the proposal as it stands, adding she is hopeful the developer and residents can work out a compromise.
Jill Juhlke of Waterloo-based Paradigm Transportation Solutions said the development will have “minimal impact” on the area, provided there are improvements to Upper Sherman, Stone Church Road and Rymal Road.
Traffic from the new Henderson high school, which is expected to open in a couple of years, was included in the traffic study.
Yvette Rybnski, senior project manager in the city’s planning department, said depending on revisions and adjustments, the proposal could come before the planning committee between June and the end of the year.
If the proposed development should be appealed to the province by Sonoma Homes, the city or the residents, it will be considered under the rules of the Ontario Municipal Board rather than the new Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act since it was filed with the planning department before Dec. 12.
The public information meeting wasn’t slated to start until 6:30 p.m., but there was a long lineup to get in the door before that.
Some 200 residents from the Butler neighbourhood on the south-central Mountain were on hand in the cafeteria of St. Jean de Brebeuf high school to hear details of a multimillion-dollar development proposal by Sonoma Homes that includes four condominium towers erected at the corner of Upper Sherman and Acadia Drive next to Billy Sherring Park.
The plan calls for two eight-storey and two 11-storey buildings and 489 units adjacent to an area that consists mostly of single family homes.
Cartier Crescent will also be extended 90 metres and connected to Acadia.
“The Sonoma Homes proposal is for high-density residential,” said Nancy Frieday of Burlington-based Wellings Planning Consultants.
Wellings is representing the developer who wants to put the condo buildings on three vacant parcels of land they own totalling 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) at 1518, 1530 and 1540 Upper Sherman.
While the land is zoned for agriculture or single family homes, Frieday noted that zoning is under an old bylaw from the 1970s that the city is looking to update in the wake of the provincial government’s drive for more urban intensification.
“The challenge is to meet growth targets by the province,” she said.
But many of the residents in the audience were not buying it.
“This is a monstrosity of buildings,” shouted one woman.
“They (the residents) didn’t buy into a neighbourhood that would have four towers in their backyard,” added another.
There were also concerns about traffic, the loss of privacy and reduced sunlight.
Cartier Crescent resident Paul Busnello is the unofficial chair of the Neighbours against Sonoma Towers subcommittee that was formed during a Jan. 8 meeting with Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly.
“We want to see something that will fit in our community and these don’t fit in our community,” he said. “We just don’t want any type of towers at all.”
Sonoma Homes owner Michael Chiaravalle was also present. After listening to the concerns, he said he would like to meet with a group of four to six people from the neighbourhood group to try and come up with “a happy medium” development for the area.
He refused to elaborate to Hamilton Community News on what that happy medium might look like.
Skelly, whose office organized the meeting, said she cannot support the proposal as it stands, adding she is hopeful the developer and residents can work out a compromise.
Jill Juhlke of Waterloo-based Paradigm Transportation Solutions said the development will have “minimal impact” on the area, provided there are improvements to Upper Sherman, Stone Church Road and Rymal Road.
Traffic from the new Henderson high school, which is expected to open in a couple of years, was included in the traffic study.
Yvette Rybnski, senior project manager in the city’s planning department, said depending on revisions and adjustments, the proposal could come before the planning committee between June and the end of the year.
If the proposed development should be appealed to the province by Sonoma Homes, the city or the residents, it will be considered under the rules of the Ontario Municipal Board rather than the new Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act since it was filed with the planning department before Dec. 12.
The public information meeting wasn’t slated to start until 6:30 p.m., but there was a long lineup to get in the door before that.
Some 200 residents from the Butler neighbourhood on the south-central Mountain were on hand in the cafeteria of St. Jean de Brebeuf high school to hear details of a multimillion-dollar development proposal by Sonoma Homes that includes four condominium towers erected at the corner of Upper Sherman and Acadia Drive next to Billy Sherring Park.
The plan calls for two eight-storey and two 11-storey buildings and 489 units adjacent to an area that consists mostly of single family homes.
Cartier Crescent will also be extended 90 metres and connected to Acadia.
“The Sonoma Homes proposal is for high-density residential,” said Nancy Frieday of Burlington-based Wellings Planning Consultants.
Wellings is representing the developer who wants to put the condo buildings on three vacant parcels of land they own totalling 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) at 1518, 1530 and 1540 Upper Sherman.
While the land is zoned for agriculture or single family homes, Frieday noted that zoning is under an old bylaw from the 1970s that the city is looking to update in the wake of the provincial government’s drive for more urban intensification.
“The challenge is to meet growth targets by the province,” she said.
But many of the residents in the audience were not buying it.
“This is a monstrosity of buildings,” shouted one woman.
“They (the residents) didn’t buy into a neighbourhood that would have four towers in their backyard,” added another.
There were also concerns about traffic, the loss of privacy and reduced sunlight.
Cartier Crescent resident Paul Busnello is the unofficial chair of the Neighbours against Sonoma Towers subcommittee that was formed during a Jan. 8 meeting with Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly.
“We want to see something that will fit in our community and these don’t fit in our community,” he said. “We just don’t want any type of towers at all.”
Sonoma Homes owner Michael Chiaravalle was also present. After listening to the concerns, he said he would like to meet with a group of four to six people from the neighbourhood group to try and come up with “a happy medium” development for the area.
He refused to elaborate to Hamilton Community News on what that happy medium might look like.
Skelly, whose office organized the meeting, said she cannot support the proposal as it stands, adding she is hopeful the developer and residents can work out a compromise.
Jill Juhlke of Waterloo-based Paradigm Transportation Solutions said the development will have “minimal impact” on the area, provided there are improvements to Upper Sherman, Stone Church Road and Rymal Road.
Traffic from the new Henderson high school, which is expected to open in a couple of years, was included in the traffic study.
Yvette Rybnski, senior project manager in the city’s planning department, said depending on revisions and adjustments, the proposal could come before the planning committee between June and the end of the year.
If the proposed development should be appealed to the province by Sonoma Homes, the city or the residents, it will be considered under the rules of the Ontario Municipal Board rather than the new Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act since it was filed with the planning department before Dec. 12.