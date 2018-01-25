Dundas' air force association approved for future fund grants; Villa hospice request denied

Hamilton Air Force Association is recommended for a $67,000 Hamilton Future Fund grant to improve accessibility at its front entrance and replace a walk-in cooler, while a St. Joseph's Villa application for $750,000 toward a $9.7-million hospice construction project was denied.

The funding recommendations of the future fund board must still be ratified by the city's general issues committee, then full city council on Feb. 14.

The air force association, located at 128 King St. E. in Dundas, had requested funding for five individual prioritized improvement projects for its building.

In addition to the successful requests for $67,000 ($34,000 to replace a walk-in cooler with mould issues and $33,000 for an automated front door and an automated wheelchair lift), the association also originally requested grants for new banquet hall flooring ($32,000); new banquet hall tables ($17,000); and parking lot paving ($25,000).

According to the Villa's original application, failure to get the entire requested $750,000 grant would force it "to turn to our foundation to raise additional funds from the community at large."

The application states the foundation has committed to contribute $520,000 a year to hospice operations. It states a challenge is the foundation also funds care of residents in the long-term care facility as well as purchase of capital equipment.

"This is a leap of faith; a bold undertaking by our foundation," the application states. "A worst-case scenario is that it takes extra time to hit the stretch goal and the foundation has to service a transition loan for a period while our campaign cash flow catches up. A leadership contribution from the Hamilton Future Fund would go a long way to supporting our success."

The application states a minimum of $600,000 was required from the future fund, based on a best estimate of a potential gap between what the community can support and what will be needed to complete construction and contribute to operation for the first few years.

According to its funding application, the Villa hopes to begin construction in February of the two-storey 2,500-square-foot building with six approved hospice beds, with the ability to eventually add another four beds. Completion of construction is targeted by March 2019. The site is known municipally as 150-160 Ogilive St.

