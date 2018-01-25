Dundas vacant property to be sold by city for affordable housing development

A vacant property behind Dundas' Wentworth Lodge has been declared surplus by the City of Hamilton and will be sold for development into affordable housing.

Hamilton city council approved the Nov. 28 recommendations of the affordable housing site selection subcommittee on Jan. 24, making public for the first time a list of city-owned properties to be sold for private development of affordable housing.

City staff was directed to deposit all proceeds from the sale of the 16 identified properties, including the estimated 3.8-acre Dundas site east of Sherwood Place nonprofit seniors apartments, into a capital reserve "for use exclusively for new affordable housing development purposes ..."

Staff has also been directed to report back to the subcommittee with an implementation plan establishing a framework for prioritizing, staging and funding the 16 affordable housing projects.

Raymond Kessler of the city's real estate section, which is now authorized by city council to sell the vacant Dundas site and 15 other city properties, said the direction does not change an ongoing project led by city planner Edward John reviewing potential redevelopment options for the vacant property behind Wentworth Lodge.

"Rather they serve to reinforce that ongoing initiative," Kessler said.

He also noted there is additional due diligence and report back requirements for many of the sites, including the Dundas property, before specific sale strategies are determined, approved and ultimately carried out.

The other ongoing initiative the Dundas site is part of - called the land development task force - is being done by the planning department. Staff are expected to report to council with recommendations on several city-owned properties including the vacant land behind Wentworth Lodge early this year.

Edward John, leading the planning department's review of the site, participated in a public meeting about it at Dundas town hall last October. At that time, John said no final decisions had been made on what development of the site would look like.

Options apparently include apartments, townhouses and single family homes.