Hamilton police say people continue to be victims of online fraud

The Hamilton police major fraud unit continues to see a rise in the number of people who fall victim to online fraud.

Frequent scams involve criminals pretending to be government officials seeking money for taxes or immigration fees. Scammers will direct victims to “pay their fines” using iTunes cards or other prepaid gift cards and, increasingly, the use of bitcoin machines. The criminals will keep their potential victims on the phone so they can’t call anyone or ask for help.

Police say the scam is not new and continues because it works. In many instances, a recorded call will direct a person to call back immediately to avoid prosecution. Police advise not to call back. No official administrative centre will contact people through a text, use high pressure tactics, be disrespectful, or require people to pay money through Western Union or prepaid gift cards, including Steam game cards or bitcoins.

Police say it is important to talk about these types of scams with friends, families and neighbours. Some people are more susceptible to deceptive tactics and require more help to ensure they are aware of these fraudsters.