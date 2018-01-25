Dundas lawyer drops legal action over Progressive Conservative nomination meeting

A Dundas lawyer who finished second in a controversial Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas provincial Progressive Conservative nomination meeting last May is dropping his civil suit against the party’s executives.

In a joint news release issued by Vikram Singh and then-party leader Patrick Brown on Jan. 24, Singh announces he is withdrawing his legal action, which was scheduled to be before Hamilton court the week of Feb. 4.

It had been delayed three times previously.

“I now accept that PC Party officials and volunteers were dedicated to achieving the fairest result for the Hamilton community, and can no longer maintain that there was any untoward behaviour on their part,” stated Singh.

In addition, Singh accepts that the Tory constitution allows the leader of the party the authority to “identify the candidates who may run under the PC Party banner in a provincial election.”

There was no information released on the terms of the agreement.

Ben Levitt, the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas provincial Tory candidate said in a release that “I welcome this new chapter so that we can focus on what really matters: the campaign for change and taking back the future of our province.”

Singh finished second to Levitt, who was declared the winner of the four-way race at the nomination meeting. Soon after Singh and third-place finisher Jeff Peller appealed the results to the party’s executive. The party rejected their appeals and Brown tapped Levitt as the winner. Singh then sought a judicial review in court to overturn the results, or at the very least force the party to conduct another nomination meeting. He took legal aim at the party’s executive including leader Brown, party president Rick Dykstra, PC executive director Bob Stanley and senior aide Logan Bugeja.

At the time Singh alleged “wrongful insertion of false ballots” had occurred at the nomination meeting.

During a meeting between Singh and party officials in June, 2017 Singh taped the conversation. The party was successful in preventing Singh from using the information on the tape in his civil action. A three-judge appeals panel in a Jan. 18 decision rejected Singh’s appeal to have the information on the tape released.