Hamilton man charged after gunfight on Mountain

A 24-year-old Hamilton man faces firearm-related charges after “an exchange of gunfire” across from the parking lot of the Big Bear convenience store at 310 Limeridge Rd. W. on Jan. 23.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says the man and an unknown male engaged in an altercation shortly after 8:30 p.m.

That led to “gun fire being exchanged between them” and resulted in one man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Edwards said the other male fled in a dark, four-door vehicle before police arrived. He’s described as white, in his 20s and was wearing all black. He’s also believed to still be in possession of a handgun, she said.