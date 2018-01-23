Hamilton forced to pay extra $2.4 million in taxes to area conservation authorities

Hamilton politicians are livid that area conservation authorities are requiring the city to pay an extra $2.4 million in tax levy.
“I’m dumbfounded,” said Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green, as conservation authority officials made their budget presentations to councillors Jan. 23. “This is unconscionable.”
Conservation Halton and the Grand River Conservation Authority are proposing to increase Hamilton’s levy by over $1.3 million for 2018. Both organizations will be holding board meetings this week to confirm the higher levy apportionments for Hamilton.
“This isn’t a question about fairness,” Conservation Halton Chief Administrative Officer Hassaan Basit told politicians. “We are not sticking it to anybody.”
Conservation Halton’s board is expected to address increasing Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659 at its Jan. 25 board meeting. A final vote will be made in March.
Just over 14 per cent of the Conservation Halton’s watershed is located in the city. At the same time Halton’s levy apportionment, under the revised formula, is projected to drop by $465,089, Peel Region’s tax levy will be reduced by $26,277 and Puslinch will see a small reduction of about $1,194.
Conservation Halton officials state that an agreement with Hamilton had been made for the current apportionment in 2000 to accommodate amalgamation.
“However, the provincial regulation was not updated to reflect this agreement,” it stated. Officials state the agency has a “duty” to correct the apportionment for municipal funding.
The Grand River Conservation authority is expected at its Jan. 26 board meeting to agree to boost Hamilton’s levy contribution by 427 per cent, or from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
“I think this is highly unfair,” said Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead.
Whitehead said Conservation Halton is asking Hamilton, with its high poverty rate and housing problems, to pay more while reducing the tax levy on one of Canada’s wealthiest areas is “a bit distasteful.”
Green said as Hamilton officials and councillors attempt to find $3 million in savings in this year’s budget, conservation authorities are taking it away.
“I’m disgusted,” he told conservation authority officials. “I’m ready to walk out in protest.”
Councillors argued they have no say in how conservation authorities impost their levies, and for some politicians they believed the fault lies at the feet of Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.
“McMeekin allowed it to happen,” said Green.
Conservation authority officials said their decisions to revamp their levy apportionment according to the Conservation Act’s formula was prompted after the Lands and Mining Commission in a decision last December denied Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportion change. The authority unexpectedly raised Hamilton’s levy in 2015. Councillors appealed the authority’s decision. The commission’s decision means Hamilton will have to pay almost a million dollars extra to the authority after paying $513,000 in 2014.
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s 2018 levy for Hamilton is $1.4 million, while Niagara’s rate tax levy is $6.9 million and Haldimand’s rate is $114,643.
Hamilton politicians and staff argued they had an “agreement” with the conservation authority after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities and with the three nearby conservation authorities for the city to pay 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. But the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority could find no such agreement in its archives.
Hamilton also argued the tax assessment imposed by the authority should be only for the watershed properties the authority has jurisdiction over, which is mainly in the rural area, rather than the entire City of Hamilton.
Politicians went behind closed doors Jan. 19 to discuss possible legal options after the Mining and Lands Commissioner’s decision.
Hamilton politicians are livid that area conservation authorities are requiring the city to pay an extra $2.4 million in tax levy.
“I’m dumbfounded,” said Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green, as conservation authority officials made their budget presentations to councillors Jan. 23. “This is unconscionable.”
Conservation Halton and the Grand River Conservation Authority are proposing to increase Hamilton’s levy by over $1.3 million for 2018. Both organizations will be holding board meetings this week to confirm the higher levy apportionments for Hamilton.
“This isn’t a question about fairness,” Conservation Halton Chief Administrative Officer Hassaan Basit told politicians. “We are not sticking it to anybody.”
Conservation Halton’s board is expected to address increasing Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659 at its Jan. 25 board meeting. A final vote will be made in March.
Just over 14 per cent of the Conservation Halton’s watershed is located in the city. At the same time Halton’s levy apportionment, under the revised formula, is projected to drop by $465,089, Peel Region’s tax levy will be reduced by $26,277 and Puslinch will see a small reduction of about $1,194.
Conservation Halton officials state that an agreement with Hamilton had been made for the current apportionment in 2000 to accommodate amalgamation.
“However, the provincial regulation was not updated to reflect this agreement,” it stated. Officials state the agency has a “duty” to correct the apportionment for municipal funding.
The Grand River Conservation authority is expected at its Jan. 26 board meeting to agree to boost Hamilton’s levy contribution by 427 per cent, or from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
“I think this is highly unfair,” said Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead.
Whitehead said Conservation Halton is asking Hamilton, with its high poverty rate and housing problems, to pay more while reducing the tax levy on one of Canada’s wealthiest areas is “a bit distasteful.”
Green said as Hamilton officials and councillors attempt to find $3 million in savings in this year’s budget, conservation authorities are taking it away.
“I’m disgusted,” he told conservation authority officials. “I’m ready to walk out in protest.”
Councillors argued they have no say in how conservation authorities impost their levies, and for some politicians they believed the fault lies at the feet of Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.
“McMeekin allowed it to happen,” said Green.
Conservation authority officials said their decisions to revamp their levy apportionment according to the Conservation Act’s formula was prompted after the Lands and Mining Commission in a decision last December denied Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportion change. The authority unexpectedly raised Hamilton’s levy in 2015. Councillors appealed the authority’s decision. The commission’s decision means Hamilton will have to pay almost a million dollars extra to the authority after paying $513,000 in 2014.
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s 2018 levy for Hamilton is $1.4 million, while Niagara’s rate tax levy is $6.9 million and Haldimand’s rate is $114,643.
Hamilton politicians and staff argued they had an “agreement” with the conservation authority after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities and with the three nearby conservation authorities for the city to pay 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. But the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority could find no such agreement in its archives.
Hamilton also argued the tax assessment imposed by the authority should be only for the watershed properties the authority has jurisdiction over, which is mainly in the rural area, rather than the entire City of Hamilton.
Politicians went behind closed doors Jan. 19 to discuss possible legal options after the Mining and Lands Commissioner’s decision.
Hamilton politicians are livid that area conservation authorities are requiring the city to pay an extra $2.4 million in tax levy.
“I’m dumbfounded,” said Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green, as conservation authority officials made their budget presentations to councillors Jan. 23. “This is unconscionable.”
Conservation Halton and the Grand River Conservation Authority are proposing to increase Hamilton’s levy by over $1.3 million for 2018. Both organizations will be holding board meetings this week to confirm the higher levy apportionments for Hamilton.
“This isn’t a question about fairness,” Conservation Halton Chief Administrative Officer Hassaan Basit told politicians. “We are not sticking it to anybody.”
Conservation Halton’s board is expected to address increasing Hamilton’s levy from $209,000 to $701,659 at its Jan. 25 board meeting. A final vote will be made in March.
Just over 14 per cent of the Conservation Halton’s watershed is located in the city. At the same time Halton’s levy apportionment, under the revised formula, is projected to drop by $465,089, Peel Region’s tax levy will be reduced by $26,277 and Puslinch will see a small reduction of about $1,194.
Conservation Halton officials state that an agreement with Hamilton had been made for the current apportionment in 2000 to accommodate amalgamation.
“However, the provincial regulation was not updated to reflect this agreement,” it stated. Officials state the agency has a “duty” to correct the apportionment for municipal funding.
The Grand River Conservation authority is expected at its Jan. 26 board meeting to agree to boost Hamilton’s levy contribution by 427 per cent, or from $263,512 to over $1.1 million.
“I think this is highly unfair,” said Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead.
Whitehead said Conservation Halton is asking Hamilton, with its high poverty rate and housing problems, to pay more while reducing the tax levy on one of Canada’s wealthiest areas is “a bit distasteful.”
Green said as Hamilton officials and councillors attempt to find $3 million in savings in this year’s budget, conservation authorities are taking it away.
“I’m disgusted,” he told conservation authority officials. “I’m ready to walk out in protest.”
Councillors argued they have no say in how conservation authorities impost their levies, and for some politicians they believed the fault lies at the feet of Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.
“McMeekin allowed it to happen,” said Green.
Conservation authority officials said their decisions to revamp their levy apportionment according to the Conservation Act’s formula was prompted after the Lands and Mining Commission in a decision last December denied Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportion change. The authority unexpectedly raised Hamilton’s levy in 2015. Councillors appealed the authority’s decision. The commission’s decision means Hamilton will have to pay almost a million dollars extra to the authority after paying $513,000 in 2014.
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s 2018 levy for Hamilton is $1.4 million, while Niagara’s rate tax levy is $6.9 million and Haldimand’s rate is $114,643.
Hamilton politicians and staff argued they had an “agreement” with the conservation authority after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities and with the three nearby conservation authorities for the city to pay 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. But the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority could find no such agreement in its archives.
Hamilton also argued the tax assessment imposed by the authority should be only for the watershed properties the authority has jurisdiction over, which is mainly in the rural area, rather than the entire City of Hamilton.
Politicians went behind closed doors Jan. 19 to discuss possible legal options after the Mining and Lands Commissioner’s decision.