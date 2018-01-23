Hamilton forced to pay extra $2.4 million in taxes to area conservation authorities

Whitehead said Conservation Halton is asking Hamilton, with its high poverty rate and housing problems, to pay more while reducing the tax levy on one of Canada’s wealthiest areas is “a bit distasteful.”

Green said as Hamilton officials and councillors attempt to find $3 million in savings in this year’s budget, conservation authorities are taking it away.

“I’m disgusted,” he told conservation authority officials. “I’m ready to walk out in protest.”

Councillors argued they have no say in how conservation authorities impost their levies, and for some politicians they believed the fault lies at the feet of Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.

“McMeekin allowed it to happen,” said Green.

Conservation authority officials said their decisions to revamp their levy apportionment according to the Conservation Act’s formula was prompted after the Lands and Mining Commission in a decision last December denied Hamilton’s appeal of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s levy apportion change. The authority unexpectedly raised Hamilton’s levy in 2015. Councillors appealed the authority’s decision. The commission’s decision means Hamilton will have to pay almost a million dollars extra to the authority after paying $513,000 in 2014.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s 2018 levy for Hamilton is $1.4 million, while Niagara’s rate tax levy is $6.9 million and Haldimand’s rate is $114,643.

Hamilton politicians and staff argued they had an “agreement” with the conservation authority after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities and with the three nearby conservation authorities for the city to pay 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. But the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority could find no such agreement in its archives.

Hamilton also argued the tax assessment imposed by the authority should be only for the watershed properties the authority has jurisdiction over, which is mainly in the rural area, rather than the entire City of Hamilton.

Politicians went behind closed doors Jan. 19 to discuss possible legal options after the Mining and Lands Commissioner’s decision.