Hamilton councillors seek to keep paper tickets for HSR

Hamilton politicians are preparing to keep using paper tickets on its bus system.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla will be introducing a motion at the Jan. 23 council meeting to retain paper tickets as an option for HSR passengers “indefinitely.”
City officials have been negotiating over the last few years with Metrolinx to finalize a 10-year service agreement with Hamilton. One of the stipulations, said Nancy Purser, manager transit support services, is to reach 80 per cent absorption rate, which means eliminating paper tickets by 2021. The usage rate now is 25 per cent.
Hamilton is required to use the PRESTO card system under the proposed 10-year operating agreement, at a cost of $422,000. That jumps to over $4 million to use PRESTO by 2027.
Pursue acknowledged to politicians at the Jan. 15 public works committee that people need to buy a PRESTO card at $6, and have a minimum $10 balance.
A request from Metrolinx to comment on the issue was not returned. In the past Metrolinx spokespersons have stated the PRESTO contract does not require Hamilton to eliminate paper tickets.
About 100 shops and outlets offer paper tickets, while a number of Hamilton’s social service agencies provide paper tickets to their clients. A single ticket is cheaper than cash at $2.30 compared to $3 for an adult fare.
Metrolinx has made an agreement with Loblaws to offer PRESTO service in all Loblaws-related stores, including Shoppers Drug Mart.
“We are hoping to get all of Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Purser. “This is a big change.”
The city already spent $6.5 million over a number of years to install PRESTO machines on all its HSR buses.
If Hamilton doesn’t approve the agreement, it forfeits the gas tax funding, which is projected to increase from $11 million in 2017 to $22 million by 2021.
“It’s a big investment for us. It’s a big investment by the province,” said Purser. “We just need to have one system to accept cash and PRESTO.”
But Purser said the city will retain paper tickets as long as possible.
“We are going to protect the tickets until another solution is provided,” she said.
