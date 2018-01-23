Hamilton councillors seek to keep paper tickets for HSR

Hamilton politicians are preparing to keep using paper tickets on its bus system.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla will be introducing a motion at the Jan. 23 council meeting to retain paper tickets as an option for HSR passengers “indefinitely.”

City officials have been negotiating over the last few years with Metrolinx to finalize a 10-year service agreement with Hamilton. One of the stipulations, said Nancy Purser, manager transit support services, is to reach 80 per cent absorption rate, which means eliminating paper tickets by 2021. The usage rate now is 25 per cent.

Hamilton is required to use the PRESTO card system under the proposed 10-year operating agreement, at a cost of $422,000. That jumps to over $4 million to use PRESTO by 2027.