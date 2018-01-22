Flamborough residents contemplating legal action against Hamilton over ward boundary decision

Decisions by the Ontario Municipal Board and Hamilton councillors have prompted a group of Flamborough residents to think about de-amalgamating from the city again.

Roman Sarachman, the chair of the de-amalgamation group Free Flamborough, said a number of residents are talking about legal action, de-amalgamation, and creating petitions against Hamilton to be presented to the Ontario government after the Ontario Municipal Board eliminated Ward 14, one of two Flamborough representatives from around Hamilton’s council.

They were also upset that Hamilton politicians in an 8-7 vote decided not to appeal the board’s ruling.

“What the board did wasn’t very democratic,” said Sarachman. “It was a flawed decision.”

But Flamborough residents are also angry that council, especially Mayor Fred Eisenberger, voted not to appeal the decision.

Sarachman said Eisenberger campaigned on supporting the current ward boundary structure. He said Eisenberger’s “no” vote to seek an appeal proved to be the deciding factor in council’s decision.

“He showed his true colours,” he said. “We are very disappointed in Fred. He stabbed us in the back.”

Flamborough Coun. Rob Pasuta introduced a motion during a special council meeting late in December to appeal the board decision to divisional court. The motion failed on an 8-7 vote, with Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek absent from the meeting.

Sarachman, along with a number of other rural politicians and residents, are concerned that with the relocation of the mostly rural Flamborough ward and incorporating it into the fast-growing mountain, the balance of power around the council table has tipped in favour of urban councillors. Sarachman said they will attempt in the new council term this fall to eliminate area rating for transit, which will, increase Flamborough and Glanbrook residents’ taxes by 10 per cent.

“Flamborough has always had at least two councillors,” said Sarachman, who lives in Ward 15. “I don’t think Flamborough or Glanbrook will stand for it.”