Hamilton councillors take a pass to buy Gateway Ice Centre

Hamilton doesn’t want Stoney Creek’s Gateway Ice Centre, but it may want to rent the current ice pads, if the aging Saltfleet and Stoney Creek areas are closed.

The city’s community and emergency services committee approved Jan. 22 a staff recommendation not to accept an offer from the Gateway Ice Centre’s owners to purchase the facility, located at the corner of Fruitland Road and the South Service Road.

Chris Herstek, director of recreation, said there is already a glut of ice times at other arenas, including the Dofasco Arena that goes without being rented. Staff stated there are 94 hours a week of prime time ice that are available to all ice organizations.

“(Buying Gateway) is a great risk to the city,” said Herstek. “There is not a pent up demand for ice.”

Tony Tollis, a former Hamilton treasurer, but now a consultant for the owners of the Gateway Ice Centre, proposed to sell the current 130,000-square-foot facility, all the equipment, the contracts for Don Cherry’s Sports Grill and the 8,000-square-foot Five Star fitness, plus build a fourth ice pad to the city for $27 million.

The $25-million facility opened in 2013 to much fanfare, especially since it houses two NHL-size rinks, one slightly smaller rink, a three-lane rubberized wraparound running track, a fan-friendly viewing area with a 49-foot ceiling, two private boxes and a pro shop.

The facility has a capacity for 3,000 spectators and 14 change rooms.

Tollis said the city could see a $300,000 surplus per year. But if the city did purchase the facility, it would have to close Saltfleet and Stoney Creek arenas.

A city-commissioned 2008 indoor recreation study recommended the city pursue more ice pads for the area, acknowledged Herstek. The study identified a lack of recreation facilities in lower Stoney Creek. But a decade later, “demands have changed, trends have changed.”

Herstek said the Stoney Creek and Saltfleet arenas have not reached the end of their lifespan. He said both have another decade of life left. Stoney Creek Arena was constructed in 1969.