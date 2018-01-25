Lake Avenue school expands Riverdale catchment

About 60 elementary students at Green Acres school who live in the Riverdale area are set to switch to Lake Avenue school this fall.

Boundary changes expected to get final approval from Hamilton public school trustees on Jan. 29 expand Lake Avenue school’s catchment to include an area south of Delawanna Drive between Centennial Parkway and Riverdale Drive.

Students living in townhomes and an apartment building on the north side of Glenburn Court will also be within the new boundary, but those on Queenston Road will continue to go to Green Acres.

Trustees agreed to review Riverdale’s boundaries after getting provincial approval to reconstruct Eastdale and Memorial schools and build an addition at Collegiate Avenue school.

There are kids that were going to Green Acres but could see Lake Avenue from their window.

Green Acres, R.L. Hyslop and Mountain View will close as a result.

Board chair Todd White, who is trustee for the Riverdale area, said he’d like to have included students living on the south side of Glenburn Court in the Lake Avenue catchment, but there isn’t room at the school.

He said students in the expanded catchment who want to remain at Green Acres will be given the choice to do so, but no longer be eligible for busing.

“Overall, I’m satisfied. It’s been a long time coming,” White said of the new boundary. “I think we’ve done what we’ve set out to do.”

Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie, who represents Green Acres school, said the change makes “common sense” because more students will be able to walk to school.

He said parents who attended a public meeting in December were also supportive.