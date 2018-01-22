Hamilton police investigating after pedestrian hit at Barton Street East, Grays Road in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police continue to investigate after a man was hit at the corner of Barton Street East and Grays Road on Jan. 22.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says the man was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle that was turning east onto Grays.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“(Police) are still investigating to determine the reasons for the accident,” Edwards said.