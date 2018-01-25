Boundary change shifts Ancaster High students to Dundas

Ancaster High School is expected to lose about 40 future west Flamborough students to Dundas Valley Secondary School as a result of boundary changes set to take effect this fall.

The changes, which go before Hamilton public board school trustees for final approval on Jan. 29, align with new elementary school boundaries approved last June following an Ancaster accommodation review of six schools.

Pending provincial funding, the board plans to close Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers, rebuild C.H. Bray and Rousseau as JK-8 schools and convert an expanded Ancaster Senior into a JK-8 school.

Dundas Valley will become the destination for the portion of Queen’s Rangers students who are in the new elementary catchments for Sir William Osler and the JK-8 school being built by the Beverly Community Centre in west Flamborough.

Forty-two students from those areas who presently attend Ancaster High will be allowed to continue going there and remain eligible for busing.

Current Grade 8 students at Ancaster Senior who live in the new Beverly catchment will have the option of going to Ancaster High or Dundas Valley, but not be eligible for busing to Ancaster High.

This choice will also be extended the same students graduating from Ancaster Senior in 2019 and 2020. In all, 22 students will be eligible for this option.

“This the right fit for the area,” said Greg Van Geffen, trustee for west Flamborough, noting the elementary French immersion and secondary boundaries are now aligned. “It just helps provide clarity moving forward for the area.”

A public meeting on the boundary changes in late November drew only seven people from affected school communities.

Van Geffen said the plan “went over quite well” with those on hand and most concerns related to busing issues.