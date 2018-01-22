New political look for Stoney Creek under new ward boundaries

Stoney Creek’s municipal political representation will change with the adoption of a new ward boundary structure starting this fall.
Ward 9, represented by Doug Conley and currently includes downtown Stoney Creek, will for this fall’s municipal election only includes upper Stoney Creek. Downtown Stoney Creek will be represented by Ward 5, currently represented by Chad Collins.
“The new councillor for that area needs to be cognizant of community concerns,” said Collins, who said he has yet to decide if he will seek reelection. He already represents parts of Stoney Creek within Lake Avenue, and the Riverdale area. But the proposed boundary will now extend to Grays Road.
Collins said he won’t announce his political intentions until the spring. May 1 is when nominations are open.
He said issues for downtown Stoney Creek include infrastructure improvements and sustainable development.
“Downtown Stoney Creek is starting to see some density pressure,” said Collins. “There are probably three to four applications (being processed) right now. Downtown is seeing for the first time in a long time buildings with substantial height issues and causing some concern.”
He refers to the proposed building on Queenston Road, redeveloping the Stoney Creek United Church property, another development at the former Bowlerama bowling centre.
Collins said residents near the Queenston Road proposal told city officials 19 stories is too intense and “out of character” for the neighbourhood.
Conley, who said he is seeking reelection, said he will miss seeing helping out on projects in the downtown that he oversaw. He managed the disruption caused by the King Street construction had on the community in 2014. And he has been looking at the proposed redevelopment at Battlefield Museum and Park.
“There will be changes,” said Conley. “I’m not happy. But what are you going to do?”
He expects Collins to run again in Ward 5 and predicts his colleague will win.
“Chad will do a good job,” for lower Stoney Creek, said Conley.
Overall, he said having Ward 9 encompass just upper Stoney Creek “makes sense.” Upper Stoney Creek is also experiencing severe growth issues, including at Elfrida, and the pressures on the urban boundary along Rymal Road.
“This area is growing,” he said.
Other issues he will be focused on are installing more lights and median dividers along the Red Hill Valley Parkway, the landfill site and how it impacts the surrounding neighbourhood, building a skate park at Valley Park and upgrading the area’s road network, including First Road West. This year Conley will see splash pads that he has been championing built on upper Stoney Creek.
“I enjoy this job,” said Conley.
The other area councillors, Ward 10’s Maria Pearson and Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson, will also see some changes to their wards. Johnson, who has wanted her large ward which stretches from Mount Hope to Lake Ontario, shrink, will get her wish. Johnson, who is seeking reelection, said her ward will be concentrated in the rural areas of Stoney Creek and the ever expanding Glanbrook and Mount Hope communities.
Pearson will see a few revisions to her ward, which will expand to the Grimsby border to include Winona and to the lake.
The former councillor for Stoney Creek, said she will focus on infrastructure projects such as Barton Street, Dewitt Road, and a pedestrian crossing on Barton Street near Mohawk College’s Stoney Creek campus.
