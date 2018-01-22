New political look for Stoney Creek under new ward boundaries

Stoney Creek’s municipal political representation will change with the adoption of a new ward boundary structure starting this fall.

Ward 9, represented by Doug Conley and currently includes downtown Stoney Creek, will for this fall’s municipal election only includes upper Stoney Creek. Downtown Stoney Creek will be represented by Ward 5, currently represented by Chad Collins.

“The new councillor for that area needs to be cognizant of community concerns,” said Collins, who said he has yet to decide if he will seek reelection. He already represents parts of Stoney Creek within Lake Avenue, and the Riverdale area. But the proposed boundary will now extend to Grays Road.

Collins said he won’t announce his political intentions until the spring. May 1 is when nominations are open.

He said issues for downtown Stoney Creek include infrastructure improvements and sustainable development.

“Downtown Stoney Creek is starting to see some density pressure,” said Collins. “There are probably three to four applications (being processed) right now. Downtown is seeing for the first time in a long time buildings with substantial height issues and causing some concern.”

He refers to the proposed building on Queenston Road, redeveloping the Stoney Creek United Church property, another development at the former Bowlerama bowling centre.

Collins said residents near the Queenston Road proposal told city officials 19 stories is too intense and “out of character” for the neighbourhood.

Conley, who said he is seeking reelection, said he will miss seeing helping out on projects in the downtown that he oversaw. He managed the disruption caused by the King Street construction had on the community in 2014. And he has been looking at the proposed redevelopment at Battlefield Museum and Park.

“There will be changes,” said Conley. “I’m not happy. But what are you going to do?”