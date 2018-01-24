Coach lanterns installed on Concession Street

The long-awaited coach lanterns have been installed along Concession Street between East 15th and East 33rd.
“They are cast aluminum commercial-grade lanterns (with LED) lights in them,” said Cristina Geissler, executive director of the Concession Street Business Improvement Area. “They have been installed where we used to have a seasonal snowflake.”
Ten of the 34 lanterns were installed before Christmas and the remainder during the first week of January.
Geissler said previously the lanterns were delayed due to high seasonal demand.
“We decided to forgo seasonal for something year-round,” Geissler said. “The (business owners’) general consensus is we’re not very well illuminated, particularly on the south side of the street.”
She added the new lights, which are glass-free to prevent vandalism and reduce wind-rocking, were also installed as a safety initiative and to make the street brighter and more inviting.
“These new lanterns are a welcome addition to our street,” said BIA chair Leo Santos.
The $35,475 cost of the lanterns was covered by Ward 7 councillor Donna Skelly’s area rating fund.
