Coach lanterns installed on Concession Street

The long-awaited coach lanterns have been installed along Concession Street between East 15th and East 33rd.

“They are cast aluminum commercial-grade lanterns (with LED) lights in them,” said Cristina Geissler, executive director of the Concession Street Business Improvement Area. “They have been installed where we used to have a seasonal snowflake.”

Ten of the 34 lanterns were installed before Christmas and the remainder during the first week of January.

Geissler said previously the lanterns were delayed due to high seasonal demand.