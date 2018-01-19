Hamilton to roll out more pedestrian crossovers this year

Hamilton is expected to add at least another 10 pedestrian crossovers to city streets in 2018.

And there is a waiting list of almost 90 requests by councillors to have the safety measures installed across the city.

“Overall, the program is a success,” said David Ferguson, superintendent of traffic engineering.

Since the province changed the Highway Traffic Act in 2016 to allow pedestrian crossovers, staff has installed 37 in 2016 and 2017, from Wilson Street in Ancaster, to Glanbrook at Fall Fair Way, to the Mountain transit hub, to Herkimer Street at Queen Street, at a total cost of about $400,000.