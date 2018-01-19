Hamilton to roll out more pedestrian crossovers this year

Hamilton is expected to add at least another 10 pedestrian crossovers to city streets in 2018.
And there is a waiting list of almost 90 requests by councillors to have the safety measures installed across the city.
“Overall, the program is a success,” said David Ferguson, superintendent of traffic engineering.
Since the province changed the Highway Traffic Act in 2016 to allow pedestrian crossovers, staff has installed 37 in 2016 and 2017, from Wilson Street in Ancaster, to Glanbrook at Fall Fair Way, to the Mountain transit hub, to Herkimer Street at Queen Street, at a total cost of about $400,000.
City staff will be installing another 10 crossovers, including at Hunter Street and Hughson, Wilson Street, Bay Street and Jackson Street and Limeridge Road, west of 5th Street. The total cost is estimated to be $390,000.
Crossovers are estimated to cost between $25,000 and $70,000 each.
The pedestrian crossover differs from a typical painted crosswalk or controlled intersection because motorists are required to stop and wait until all pedestrians have left the roadway. Crossovers also have street markings, additional signage and sometimes flashing beacons. Fines are stiff if someone is caught violating crossovers. Fines range from $150 to $500 and up to three demerit points.
