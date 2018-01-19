Lloyd Ferguson back as chair of Hamilton’s police services board

Lloyd Ferguson is continuing as chair of the Hamilton police services board.

The Ancaster councillor was re-elected to the position at the board’s meeting on Jan. 18, despite a local anti-racism advocacy group’s call for his reign to end. He retained the post by a 5-2 vote.

Ferguson said he was “honoured” by the reappointment.

He identified some challenges ahead for the board in 2018, including getting the police budget approved, recruiting a new deputy chief and constructing the new investigative services building.

“The challenges that we’re facing in 2018…they’re enormous quite frankly,” Ferguson said. “I think you need an experienced hand to be able to continue the great work this board is doing.”

The Community Coalition Against Racism called for Ferguson not to be re-elected in a statement issued on Jan. 17, after he was recently suspended for three weeks by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission for breaching the code of conduct for provincial police boards.

Ferguson was reprimanded for comments he made about carding last year on CHML and an ongoing disciplinary hearing regarding Coun. Matthew Green, who had complained of racial profiling after he was stopped and questioned by an officer while waiting for a bus.

He apologized for his comments.

“Ferguson never ‘got it’ during the intense debates on the practice of carding…over his previous term as chair,” the coalition’s statement said. “He always sided with police and against those who called for abolishing the practice.”

Ferguson didn’t want to comment on issues of the past.