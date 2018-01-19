Hamilton building owners convicted for fire code violations

Two Hamilton building owners have been convicted in provincial offences court of violations to the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

In the first case, the owner of a three-storey, six-unit residential building at 254 Dundurn St. S., was convicted on two counts after pleading guilty on Jan. 15. The violations were for failing to check, inspect and test the building’s interconnected smoke alarm system and for failing to correct deficiencies as required. The owner was assessed fines totalling $5,000.

In the second case, the owner of a two-storey, two-unit home at 124 Second Rd. E., Stoney Creek, was convicted on three counts after pleading guilty in provincial court on Jan. 16. The owner was convicted of failing to provide a number of safety measures, including having the required fire separations within the structure, as required by an inspection order.

Hamilton fire officials advise property owners that fire separations are necessary to contain a fire within a room or area of origin, and to allow building occupants adequate time to exit the premises in the event of a fire. In this case, the owner received fines totalling $800. The house was sold last May as a single family home.