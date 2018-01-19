Hamilton police help in finding Men’s Street Ministry truck

Hamilton Police are looking for public assistance in reuniting an owner and his beloved “workhorse.”

The “workhorse” is a brown 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck and is used by the owner to pull a mobile soup kitchen around Hamilton. The kitchen provides meals to Hamilton’s homeless population, and many people depend on its services.

On Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m., the owner discovered the truck had been stolen from his driveway. The pickup has a beige leather interior, with chrome bumpers, rims, mirror covers and accents. At the time of the theft, magnetic placards were attached to the doors stating “Men’s Street Ministry,” but police say these have most likely been removed. The licence plate of the vehicle is AS73 727.

If you have seen the truck or have any information to assist police in the investigation, contact Division 20 at 905-546-2963.