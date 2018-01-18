Hamilton politicians propose tax break for seniors, people with disabilities

Hamilton seniors and people with disabilities could soon get a tax break from the city.

Councillors agreed at their Jan. 17 general issues committee meeting to approve a tax deferral program for seniors and people with disabilities under a three-year pilot program at a cost of $41,400 annually.

If approved by politicians at their Jan. 23 council meeting, the plan could allow seniors over the age of 65 and people with disabilities to defer paying property taxes for years as long as the total tax deferral is below 40 per cent of their home’s assessed value.

But if a home is sold, the city would receive the deferred taxes, plus five per cent compounded annually, which was criticized by Stoney Creek resident Vivian Saunders, a financial planner, who appeared before the committee.

One of the criteria for a person to receive the tax deferral is having a household income of less than $34,800.

The program is adopted from similar plans that Halton Region and Ottawa already provide. Halton has 39 residents participating, while Ottawa has 122 people. Estimated cost to the city’s tax levy could be anywhere from $50,000 if 15 people participate to $300,000 if 100 people join it.

Hamilton already offers a $186 seniors rebate program that paid out $598,300 to 3,791 people in 2016, while in 2015 3,748 people receive a rebate at a cost of $576,360.

The city provides additional assistance to seniors through such programs as utility arrears, low income dental, and transit passes.

Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, while supportive of the program, said the city failed to include couples who live in higher assessed homes but are “cash poor, but asset rich.”

“If this is about need, this program is really not meeting the need of couples,” said Whitehead.