Dundas' Sydenham bridge drainage not eroding rail line: Transport Canada

Transport Canada verified CN Rail track under Sydenham Bridge in Dundas has not been damaged by water draining from the bridge.

CN Rail had requested the City of Hamilton install a new drainage system under the bridge to direct storm water away from its property - suggesting it caused erosion problems.

City staff drew up a plan and tendered the project, but stopped the project when bids of $287,000 and $194,999 came in. Staff said they were concerned about the overall cost and decided to seek an alternative.

Transport Canada has a regular track oversight program to verify railway companies comply with the Railway Safety Act. Railway companies are responsible for ensuring the safety of their infrastructure, equipment and operations.