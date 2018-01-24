Free food initiative coming to Concession Street

Sherri Behie likes to help people.
Seven years ago, she started Recycling Kindness, a Facebook group that lines up people who have clothing, tools, games and other items that are in good shape that they want to give away with folks who need them.
“If you need something, you ask, and if someone has it, they give it,” said Behie. "It’s all free."
For the past year, she has also, along with a number of other groups and volunteers, been making chili and other hot food and serving it to the homeless each Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre on Rebecca Street, the site of the former bus station.
Now Behie is bringing a free meal program to the Mountain.
It’s called the East Mountain Community Food Share Table and starting Feb. 6 the Recycling Kindness group will begin serving food to anyone who wants it every Tuesday under the pavilion next to Sam Lawrence Park on Concession Street across from East 11th.
The serving will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until all the food is gone.
“It’s a great location,” said Behie, who noted the site is on a major bus route and people from the downtown area can walk there. “A lot of (children) go to bed hungry in that area.”
Behie said she believes there is a need for the service because she lives in the area and many times in the past her children have brought friends home who she has fed.
She said the group plans also spread the word about the food program via social media and word of mouth.
“Even if we only feed five or 10 starting, it’s fine," she said. "Word will get out and by the time June comes, when the children come out of school, we should be right there established."
Behie added they are also looking at giving each child who comes out a bag containing a sandwich and a juice box that they can take to school for lunch the next day.
She has not informed the city of her plans to offer the food service at the pavilion.
Behie, a pharmacy assistant and married mother of four, including triplets, recalled growing up in a “horrific” home where she often didn’t get enough to eat.
“I grew up on the west Mountain,” she said. “People think they’re all rich there, but I went to bed very hungry.”
The Recycling Kindness group has spread to 40 other communities.
It all began when she was taking her children to George. L. Armstrong Elementary School one day. Behie spotted a family in need.
“I noticed a little girl in a buggy with no coat,” she said.
Behie said she asked the girl’s mother if her daughter had a coat.
After being told she did not, Behie went to her van and got a coat for the child and later went home and started the Facebook group.
“I thought what could I create where all walks of life are treated the same,” she said “People want to give, you just have to give them an outlet to give.”
Denise Brooks, executive director of Urban Core, said some sort of community outreach activity takes place each night there.
