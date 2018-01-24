Free food initiative coming to Concession Street

“Even if we only feed five or 10 starting, it’s fine," she said. "Word will get out and by the time June comes, when the children come out of school, we should be right there established."

Behie added they are also looking at giving each child who comes out a bag containing a sandwich and a juice box that they can take to school for lunch the next day.

She has not informed the city of her plans to offer the food service at the pavilion.

Behie, a pharmacy assistant and married mother of four, including triplets, recalled growing up in a “horrific” home where she often didn’t get enough to eat.

“I grew up on the west Mountain,” she said. “People think they’re all rich there, but I went to bed very hungry.”

The Recycling Kindness group has spread to 40 other communities.

It all began when she was taking her children to George. L. Armstrong Elementary School one day. Behie spotted a family in need.

“I noticed a little girl in a buggy with no coat,” she said.

Behie said she asked the girl’s mother if her daughter had a coat.

After being told she did not, Behie went to her van and got a coat for the child and later went home and started the Facebook group.

“I thought what could I create where all walks of life are treated the same,” she said “People want to give, you just have to give them an outlet to give.”

Denise Brooks, executive director of Urban Core, said some sort of community outreach activity takes place each night there.