Ancaster owner takes city to OMB over nondecision

The owner of an Ancaster property on Old Mohawk Road is taking the city to the Ontario Municipal Board for failing to make a decision on the land’s designation within the 120-day time limit.

Jordan Fortino, representing Fortino’s Umbrella Inc., which owns the 00.39 hectare property at 941 Old Mohawk Rd., sent a letter to the city dated Nov. 14, 2017 informing planning staff the owner was appealing Hamilton council’s nondecision on a rezoning application that was submitted in December 2016.

Under the Ontario Municipal Board rules, if an application has not been addressed within 120 days after the initial submission, the owner can appeal to the board for nondecision. The application had been with the city for 335 days before the appeal.

The board has yet to schedule a hearing on the application.

The owner is seeking to have the property, which is home to a 1.5-storey single detached dwelling, barn, above-ground pool and deck, rezoned from agricultural to multiply residential.

The owner is seeking to construct four dwellings on the property.

The application had been identified as being completed in January 2017, but the Hamilton Conservation Authority and the city requested a number of measures before allowing the recommendation to go to the planning committee for consideration. The city wanted to make sure any rezoning would be compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood, with its residential character and large single family homes.

Planning staff also wanted the owners to provide a revised environmental impact statement.

The conservation authority requested councillors defer the application so the owner could establish a 15-metre setback from the watercourse and woodland on the property. The authority also wanted the owner to address any erosion and water run-off from the property into the watercourse, as well as requiring a permit for construction.

The owner has stated the natural heritage and environmental aspects will be retained.