Hamilton taps Spectra to oversee booking rooms at Tim Hortons Field

Councillors have agreed to let Spectra Venue Management operate the event bookings for Tim Hortons Field until December 2018, without tendering the contract or holding a public meeting.

The proposed 11-month contract would earn just over $44,000 in net income and the facility could host “three mid- to large-sized events.” Spectra, said Hamilton officials, would honour existing relationships with local organizations.

The management fee for Spectra would be $55,000, or $5,000 per month.

The city, which oversees the booking function a through a contract person, has been operating based on demand. Staff said there has been no outreach to the community to encourage using the facility.

Tim Hortons Field contains a number of meeting rooms, recreation space, the playing field, five club level rooms, a media conference centre and various community rooms for rent.

The city had 1,360 total rentals for 2016, earning $616,726 in revenue, compared to 1,110 rentals in 2017 for $545,577 in revenues.

“We are maximizing the use of the facility,” said John Hertel, director of strategic partnerships. “We want to grow the community use.”

Spectra has been operating the City of Hamilton-owned FirstOntario Centre, FirstOntario Concert Hall and the Studio Theatre since March 2013.

The current management agreement with Spectra involves a five-year initial contract, with a five-year extension option. The first contract with Spectra expires December 2018.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green was opposed to the contract, arguing there was no public engagement with the community and no competitive bid process. He wanted his colleagues at the Jan. 17 general issues committee meeting to defer the recommendation to the Feb. 7 meeting so he could host a public meeting on the topic.