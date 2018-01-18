Hamilton misses out on Amazon’s top 20 list for new corporate HQ

Hamilton failed to make Amazon’s top 20 list to host the company’s next headquarters.

Of the 20 communities that survived the first cut from the 238 applications that were sent from across North America and Mexico, Toronto was the only Canadian city the Seattle-based company selected.

“Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we considered as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation,” said Holly Sullivan, of Amazon’s public policy in a statement sent out Jan. 18.

Hamilton spent nearly $467,000 on its bid to attract Amazon’s attention. Taxpayers provided $250,000, while private donations contributed to the rest of the cost, including $25,000 each from housing developer Movengo, the Burlington Economic Development Corp., Niagara Region Economic Development, FirstOntario Credit Union and McMaster University, $40,000 from Hamilton International Airport Ltd., and $10,000 from LiUNA Local 837.

Hamilton’s 200-page proposal included a new catchy advertisement with the tag line “Welcome to unstoppable” that depicted the rebirth of the city’s economy and community. City officials have stated the proposal can be used as a marketing and informational tool to attract other companies to the city.

The cities Amazon selected were: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville; Newark; New York; Northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto; and Washington, D.C.

The Seattle-based company established criteria for a location to host its second headquarters, including having a population of one million; mass transit; near an international flight hub; and skilled labour.

The winning applicant will see an investment of about $5 billion and the creation of about 50,000 high-paying jobs over the next 15 years. The company is expected to select the host community sometime this year.