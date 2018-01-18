Hamilton councillors reject public art for bus shelters

Hamilton politicians have rejected the idea of installing public art at five bus shelters on the mountain and Queenston Road.

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly introduced a motion at the Jan. 17 general issues committee meeting to use the estimated $50,000 to either build new bus shelters in areas where there are none or to improve existing shelters.

“The need for bus shelters is far greater than the need for pretty bus shelters,” said Skelly. “I would feel pretty uncomfortable spending $10,000 on art work.”

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson said there are no bus shelters from Rymal Road to the Hamilton Airport, forcing people to stand in the cold.