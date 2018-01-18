Hamilton councillors reject public art for bus shelters

Hamilton politicians have rejected the idea of installing public art at five bus shelters on the mountain and Queenston Road.
Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly introduced a motion at the Jan. 17 general issues committee meeting to use the estimated $50,000 to either build new bus shelters in areas where there are none or to improve existing shelters.
“The need for bus shelters is far greater than the need for pretty bus shelters,” said Skelly. “I would feel pretty uncomfortable spending $10,000 on art work.”
Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson said there are no bus shelters from Rymal Road to the Hamilton Airport, forcing people to stand in the cold.
“It’s a wind tunnel at the best of times,” said Johnson.
City culture staff proposed using the $50,000 on five bus shelters on Upper James, Queenston Road, the Limeridge Mall bus terminal and West 5th. The funding came from Metrolinx about 10 years ago.
Bus shelters usually cost about $7,500 to build, but the bus shelters being considered for the art display, such as along Queenston Road and Upper James - constructed in 2016-17 - are larger with more illumination, cost about $50,000 each said staff. The Metrolinx funding is only allowed to be used on Hamilton’s A and B transit lines.
Councillors agreed to ask staff to examine other “potential uses” to enhance bus shelters.
