Hamilton police investigating robbery at Goldie’s Variety on Mountain

Hamilton police continue to probe a robbery at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road East on Dec. 19.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says two males entered the convenience store just after 9:30 p.m., headed to the counter and leaped over it.

They stole cigarettes, money and other items before fleeing the store.

The first suspect is described as five foot 10 to six foot with a thin build and possibly dark facial hair. He was sporting a white Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, dark pants and running shoes. He also possibly had a dark-coloured toque underneath the hoodie, with a dark mask covering a portion of his face.