Dundas Governor's Road development comment period extended

Residents have almost two extra weeks to submit comments for consideration in a planning report on a proposed 31-unit townhouse development at 264 Governor's Rd.
Originally set for Jan. 17, residents requested a deadline extension after being notified of the planning application after Dec. 20 in the midst of the busy holiday season. The deadline was extended to Monday, Feb. 5, 13 business days later than the original deadline.
City of Hamilton senior planner Adam Lucas noted comments can be submitted right up until the still unscheduled public meeting of the planning committee. All comments will be attached to the planning report, while comments received by Feb. 5 will be included and considered in the writing of the report and recommendation.
Neighbours, including David Moffatt, are already raising a variety of concerns with the proposal, which includes five separate buildings on the 1.6-acre former farm next to St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School.
Some of those concerns are hydrology, stormwater flow over the property, and the fact the Hamilton Conservation Authority reviews those issues only after a rezoning of the property.
Moffatt said other concerns include requested exemptions for minimum buffers, side yard sizes and landscaped areas, removal of existing vegetation and encroachment of new multistorey buildings on neighbouring properties.
The current proposal includes two three-storey, 13-metre high structures along Governor's Road and three two-storey, 10.5-metre high structures to the south.
The two-storey structures — closest to Elizabeth Court and Lynndale Drive — meet existing height limits, while the two three-storey buildings would need a new site-specific standard. The proposed rear yard, between the three two-storey buildings and neighbouring residential areas, apparently meets existing minimums.
All five buildings would front onto a private road running parallel with Governor's Road.
