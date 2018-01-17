Hamilton politicians agree to time limit on talking at meetings

In an attempt to shorten often-long meetings, Hamilton politicians have put a time limit on themselves when talking at committee and council discussions.

In an 8-7 vote, the general issue committee on Jan. 17 supported a motion by Mountain politician Donna Skelly to have a five-minute time limit when asking a question or making a comment.

“This doesn’t discourage dialogue,” said Skelly. “Sticking to five minutes is reasonable. It’s costing taxpayers (and) tying up staff.”

Under council’s rules, delegations are limited to five minutes when they appear before committees.