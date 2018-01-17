Hamilton construction activity reaches $1B mark

The City of Hamilton continues to experience a building boom.

For the sixth consecutive year and seventh time in the past eight years, construction activity reached the $1 billion mark. The year 2017 produced a diversified distribution of construction activity.

The residential sector remains strong, with more than $803 million in construction or 58.9 per cent of the annual total, said Jason Thorne, general manager of planning and economic development.

Activity in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors was also robust, with more than $540 million in construction and 1,662 permits issued. Industrial activity increased since 2016 by 197 per cent or $122 million.

The future tax impact for the residents of Hamilton is very positive, said Thorne. Once all the buildings have been built and reassessed, the annual taxes generated from these new buildings will be between $9 million and $14 million per year.

“That’s good news for jobs and for reducing reliance on the residential taxpayer, which is one of the top priorities that council has set for us,” said Thorne.

“The credit has to go to staff, across several divisions, who have worked very hard to manage the high volumes of development applications in order to make this level of growth possible.”