Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson will run out the clock to determine his political future

Ferguson also suffered a personal loss last year with the passing of his beloved wife, Martha.

Ferguson was comfortably re-elected in 2014 garnering 7,313 votes or 78 per cent of the vote. Second place finisher John Iachelli came second with 727 votes, followed by Grace Bryson with 650 and Anthony Nicholl with 596 votes.

In the 2010 election, Ferguson captured nearly the same number of votes as in 2014 at 7,447 or 73 per cent, while defeating only one candidate this time Brenda Cox-Graham who collected 2,716 votes.

Ferguson said the decision by the Ontario Municipal Board in December to revise the city’s ward boundaries won’t play any role in his thinking whether or not to seek reelection this year.

If Ferguson does decide to remain in politics for another term, he will be representing a larger Ward 12 after the Ontario Municipal Board agreed to eliminate the current Ward 14, a mostly rural area, with half the area absorbed by Ward 12 and the other half taken over by Dundas.

“It doesn’t really affect Ancaster all that much,” said Ferguson. “I lose Scenic Woods and everything north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is going to the (new) Ward 14 located on the Mountain. I do gain a big area.”

Ferguson said when he sat on the former Ancaster town council he represented the area that included Jerseyville, Lynden and Troy.

“I take it all back now,” he said, if he wins in the next election. “I will have the largest ward.”

Ferguson was upset with the Ontario Municipal Board decision, calling it “disappointing,” but after councillors decided not to appeal it in court, he said it was time to move on. Ferguson did vote to appeal the decision in the 8-7 council vote to drop the legal issue.

“It’s similar to amalgamation,” said Ferguson. “You don’t like it but you have to make it work.”

Most of the additional area Ward 12 absorbs includes the agricultural community, something Ferguson said he is familiar with.

He grew up on a dairy farm, and currently lives in the rural portion of Ancaster.

“I look forward to representing the agricultural community,” said Ferguson. “I have a strong agricultural background.”

Over the last four years Ferguson has focused on a number of local projects, most prominently attempting to get the needed funding to build the new Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre on Wilson Street. Late last year he finally saw the reconstruction of Wilson Street completed after a number of years of constant digging; supporting the controversial $1 billion light-rail transit system; voting for the most part in support of various condominium developments along Wilson Street and along Garner Road. Ferguson has also been focused on getting a so-called “monster home” bylaw approved to reduce the need for extra-large houses built in residential areas, fought to get a new Highway 403 on-ramp; and he has proposed stricter planning rules to limit cannabis grow operations in the rural areas believing they use up valuable agricultural land. He has also championed the construction of a new road through the Ancaster Business Park in an effort to reduce congestion on Wilson Street.