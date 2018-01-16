Fundraiser set up for Mountain family who lost everything in fire

A family of 10 is homeless after a Jan. 11 fire on the west Mountain.

The family — with kids ranging in age from two to 21 — had just finished supper at their 172 Darlington Dr. house, when the mother, Cindy Hart, noticed smoke from an electrical fire.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused $80,000 damage.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by someone who knows the family through the youth group at Peoples Church Hamilton.

"This family needs a helping hand," the account reads. "Every little bit you give will help greatly."

For more information on how to help, see gofundme.com/family-of-10-homeless-after-fire or gf.me/u/f7tw6v.

In another fire on the Mountain last week, three pets were killed in a blaze on Lynbrook Drive.

Upon their arrival, firefighters were able to determine there was no one in the home, but there were two dogs and a cat inside. They were not able to save them.

Damage to the home is estimated at $550,000. The cause of the Jan. 10 fire was not immediately known; the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to help determine the cause.

