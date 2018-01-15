Hamilton officials proposed $133,000 cost for 'proactive' enforcement at Albion Falls

Hamilton councillors will be consider spending almost $133,000 to prevent people from trespassing at Albion Falls and possibly into danger during their 2018 budget discussions, scheduled within a few months.

Councillors at Monday's public works committee meeting agreed to what is being called “proactive” enforcement at Albion Falls, which includes over $80,000 to hire four municipal law enforcement students for the summer and another $52,800 to buy two vehicles to allow them to patrol around the area.

East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, whose ward includes Albion Falls, said he supported the recommendations.

“I think we need the extra year of the continued presence (of officers) for the tourists,” said Jackson.

Robert Ustrzycki, senior project manager, said the city boosted enforcement at Albion Falls, bylaw officers laid 162 charges, amounting to $22,273 in fines.

In addition, about 30 warning signs and 215 metres of fencing were added around the top of the gorge. The total cost of safety measures last year was over $82,800.

Ustrzycki said a public education campaign, improved signage and the daily presence of enforcement officials provided the “greatest deterrent” to preventing people from trespassing. He said the proactive enforcement was continued up to the Thanksgiving weekend.

Ken Leendertse, director of licensing and bylaw services, said having enforcement officers at the falls proved the best safety measure, especially to inform and educate tourists.

“A lot of people don’t understand the rules,” he said.

Leendertse acknowledged, though, the four students will not be enough to enforce the city’s bylaws. On an average weekend there are only about three or four bylaw enforcement officers on duty.