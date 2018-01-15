Hamilton officials proposed $133,000 cost for 'proactive' enforcement at Albion Falls

Hamilton councillors will be consider spending almost $133,000 to prevent people from trespassing at Albion Falls and possibly into danger during their 2018 budget discussions, scheduled within a few months.
Councillors at Monday's public works committee meeting agreed to what is being called “proactive” enforcement at Albion Falls, which includes over $80,000 to hire four municipal law enforcement students for the summer and another $52,800 to buy two vehicles to allow them to patrol around the area.
East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, whose ward includes Albion Falls, said he supported the recommendations.
“I think we need the extra year of the continued presence (of officers) for the tourists,” said Jackson.
Robert Ustrzycki, senior project manager, said the city boosted enforcement at Albion Falls, bylaw officers laid 162 charges, amounting to $22,273 in fines.
In addition, about 30 warning signs and 215 metres of fencing were added around the top of the gorge. The total cost of safety measures last year was over $82,800.
Ustrzycki said a public education campaign, improved signage and the daily presence of enforcement officials provided the “greatest deterrent” to preventing people from trespassing. He said the proactive enforcement was continued up to the Thanksgiving weekend.
Ken Leendertse, director of licensing and bylaw services, said having enforcement officers at the falls proved the best safety measure, especially to inform and educate tourists.
“A lot of people don’t understand the rules,” he said.
Leendertse acknowledged, though, the four students will not be enough to enforce the city’s bylaws. On an average weekend there are only about three or four bylaw enforcement officers on duty.
There have been numerous rescue calls at Albion Falls in the past two years, which prompted the tougher enforcement measures by council. Last June, a Toronto photographer fell and died at the falls.
A 23-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the City of Hamilton and other agencies last month for an incident in February 2016 when he slipped down the bank of the Albion Falls gorge. The suit claims all agencies were negligent in taking care of the staircase area and the area at Albion Falls. The staircase was fenced off last summer.
Councillors Terry Whitehead and Doug Conley, who supported the safety measures, want similar programs in their areas as well. Whitehead said Chedoke Falls has attracted numerous people, with many rescue calls for trespassers. A person has also died at the natural area, he said.
Conley said he hasn’t seen any improved enforcement at the Devil’s Punchbowl in Upper Stoney Creek, which is owned by both the city and the Hamilton Conservation Authority.
Leendertse said the students will be encouraged to expand their patrols beyond Albion Falls to include other areas of the escarpment to educate people on the city’s trespassing rules.
Hamilton councillors will be consider spending almost $133,000 to prevent people from trespassing at Albion Falls and possibly into danger during their 2018 budget discussions, scheduled within a few months.
Councillors at Monday's public works committee meeting agreed to what is being called “proactive” enforcement at Albion Falls, which includes over $80,000 to hire four municipal law enforcement students for the summer and another $52,800 to buy two vehicles to allow them to patrol around the area.
East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, whose ward includes Albion Falls, said he supported the recommendations.
“I think we need the extra year of the continued presence (of officers) for the tourists,” said Jackson.
Robert Ustrzycki, senior project manager, said the city boosted enforcement at Albion Falls, bylaw officers laid 162 charges, amounting to $22,273 in fines.
In addition, about 30 warning signs and 215 metres of fencing were added around the top of the gorge. The total cost of safety measures last year was over $82,800.
Ustrzycki said a public education campaign, improved signage and the daily presence of enforcement officials provided the “greatest deterrent” to preventing people from trespassing. He said the proactive enforcement was continued up to the Thanksgiving weekend.
Ken Leendertse, director of licensing and bylaw services, said having enforcement officers at the falls proved the best safety measure, especially to inform and educate tourists.
“A lot of people don’t understand the rules,” he said.
Leendertse acknowledged, though, the four students will not be enough to enforce the city’s bylaws. On an average weekend there are only about three or four bylaw enforcement officers on duty.
There have been numerous rescue calls at Albion Falls in the past two years, which prompted the tougher enforcement measures by council. Last June, a Toronto photographer fell and died at the falls.
A 23-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the City of Hamilton and other agencies last month for an incident in February 2016 when he slipped down the bank of the Albion Falls gorge. The suit claims all agencies were negligent in taking care of the staircase area and the area at Albion Falls. The staircase was fenced off last summer.
Councillors Terry Whitehead and Doug Conley, who supported the safety measures, want similar programs in their areas as well. Whitehead said Chedoke Falls has attracted numerous people, with many rescue calls for trespassers. A person has also died at the natural area, he said.
Conley said he hasn’t seen any improved enforcement at the Devil’s Punchbowl in Upper Stoney Creek, which is owned by both the city and the Hamilton Conservation Authority.
Leendertse said the students will be encouraged to expand their patrols beyond Albion Falls to include other areas of the escarpment to educate people on the city’s trespassing rules.
Hamilton councillors will be consider spending almost $133,000 to prevent people from trespassing at Albion Falls and possibly into danger during their 2018 budget discussions, scheduled within a few months.
Councillors at Monday's public works committee meeting agreed to what is being called “proactive” enforcement at Albion Falls, which includes over $80,000 to hire four municipal law enforcement students for the summer and another $52,800 to buy two vehicles to allow them to patrol around the area.
East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, whose ward includes Albion Falls, said he supported the recommendations.
“I think we need the extra year of the continued presence (of officers) for the tourists,” said Jackson.
Robert Ustrzycki, senior project manager, said the city boosted enforcement at Albion Falls, bylaw officers laid 162 charges, amounting to $22,273 in fines.
In addition, about 30 warning signs and 215 metres of fencing were added around the top of the gorge. The total cost of safety measures last year was over $82,800.
Ustrzycki said a public education campaign, improved signage and the daily presence of enforcement officials provided the “greatest deterrent” to preventing people from trespassing. He said the proactive enforcement was continued up to the Thanksgiving weekend.
Ken Leendertse, director of licensing and bylaw services, said having enforcement officers at the falls proved the best safety measure, especially to inform and educate tourists.
“A lot of people don’t understand the rules,” he said.
Leendertse acknowledged, though, the four students will not be enough to enforce the city’s bylaws. On an average weekend there are only about three or four bylaw enforcement officers on duty.
There have been numerous rescue calls at Albion Falls in the past two years, which prompted the tougher enforcement measures by council. Last June, a Toronto photographer fell and died at the falls.
A 23-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the City of Hamilton and other agencies last month for an incident in February 2016 when he slipped down the bank of the Albion Falls gorge. The suit claims all agencies were negligent in taking care of the staircase area and the area at Albion Falls. The staircase was fenced off last summer.
Councillors Terry Whitehead and Doug Conley, who supported the safety measures, want similar programs in their areas as well. Whitehead said Chedoke Falls has attracted numerous people, with many rescue calls for trespassers. A person has also died at the natural area, he said.
Conley said he hasn’t seen any improved enforcement at the Devil’s Punchbowl in Upper Stoney Creek, which is owned by both the city and the Hamilton Conservation Authority.
Leendertse said the students will be encouraged to expand their patrols beyond Albion Falls to include other areas of the escarpment to educate people on the city’s trespassing rules.