Ward 10 Coun. Maria Pearson advises: keep cars locked

Ward 10 Coun. Maria Pearson is reminding individuals to keep their cars locked at all times.

“People don’t realize in this day and age how fast thieves can get in and out of things,” she said.

Pearson’s warning comes after she received calls regarding an increase of break and enters into vehicles, thefts and unusual activity in areas around MacIntosh Drive and Dewitt Road just after the new year. She contacted Hamilton police on Jan. 4.

Pearson said “for security” purposes, she didn’t want to divulge too many details, but said one complaint from a resident involved a stolen truck.

“This neighbourhood has — I’m not going to say a neighbourhood watch — but they all keep an eye on things and they have a pretty good connection of keeping in contact with each other,” she said.

Division 2 crime manager Sgt. Tracy Mueller said there was a “bit of a trend” in “theft from autos” and “theft of autos” in areas near MacIntosh and Dewitt during a “six, seven-week period” prior to Pearson reaching out to police on Jan. 4.

She wouldn’t reveal how many, citing police “generally don’t give specifics in relation to incidents that are occurring in an area.”

Mueller said police “just noticed an increase in activity” and on Jan. 4, she notified beat officers to increase their patrols in those areas and requested the service’s Lock it or Lose it program — a campaign designed to educate and encourage citizens to deter crimes of opportunity and take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings from thieves — go out to those neighbourhoods as well.

“Since we increased patrols in that neighbourhood, there have not been any reported incidents,” she said.

Mueller said police will continue to monitor the areas.